Arizona AG on Biden’s Vaccine Mandates: ‘The Federal Government Doesn’t Get to Be Our Nanny’

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slammed President Biden’s vaccine mandates and spoke in-depth on his federal lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s mandates in an interview this week.

In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Brnovich discussed the unconstitutionality of Biden’s vaccine mandates, the current labor shortage, and illegal immigration. Furthermore, Brnovich claimed there’s workers who’ve reached out to his office stating that they are going to quit their jobs if they are required to be vaccinated.

“This is going to have a huge ripple effect on our communities. The Biden administration has shown that they don’t care about our constitutional rights and they don’t care about our public safety. Because, if they did, they wouldn’t be mandating vaccines, and they’d be doing everything they can to secure our southern border,” Brnovich said in the segment.

“The Biden administration does not have the authority anywhere in the Constitution – no person, including the president, can mandate that you or anyone else has to stick something into your body. The federal government doesn’t get to be our nanny and they surely don’t get to be our doctor,” Brnovich continued. “Under the Equal Protection clause, how is it? How is it that U.S. citizens have to get the vaccine, are required to, even federal employees, law enforcement officials.. But, people that enter the country illegally, who have broken the law, the greatest decision they’re facing is whether they’re going to get a free flight or free towels at the hotel the Biden administration is putting them up in. And they’re not being required to get the vaccine.”

As we reported, Brnovich, who is running for Senate in 2022, was one of many state attorneys general who came out against Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates. He was the first state attorney general to file a lawsuit over the mandates.

“The Biden administration is treating U.S. citizens and federal law enforcement officials worse than they are treating people that have entered the country illegally. It’s immoral, it’s unconstitutional, and I’m doing everything I can to fight back against it,” Brnovich said in the interview.

In his complaint filed earlier this month, Brnovich pointed out the double standard that immigrants entering through the southern border are not required to show proof of being vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus while American workers are mandated to get the vaccine.

“This case presents circumstances that would have been unthinkable to our Founding Fathers," Brnovich wrote in the complaint. "The Executive Branch has adopted an unconstitutional policy of favoring aliens that have unlawfully entered the United States over actual U.S. citizens, both native and foreign born, with the inalienable right to live here. In doing so, the Biden Administration respected the putative rights of those illegally entering the United States, while simultaneously showing contempt for the actual rights of U.S. citizens."