Rep. Jordan on Border Crisis: ‘The White House Is Not Willing to Embrace the Policies That Work’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, issued several remarks in an interview on Monday slamming the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis this week.

As Spencer reported, “[m]ore than 13,000 illegal immigrants, including many from Haiti, crossing the Rio Grande to illegally enter the United States in recent days has led to the creation of an unofficial refugee camp as thousands of migrants huddle under Del Rio's International Bridge.” Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing to investigate Border Patrol agents who stopped illegal immigrants from entering the U.S. this week, as Kate reported.

“The White House is not willing to embrace the policies that work,” Jordan said. Among those are two Trump-era initiatives – building the wall along the southern border and enforcing the “Remain in Mexico” policy – which curbed illegal immigration.

“You got to go back to the policies that worked. They don’t have to call it President Trump’s policies. Just go back to the policies that work. That’s how you deal with this. You have to send a message from the White House, from the Oval Office,” Jordan continued.

Jordan elaborated on the statistics from the past few months that show record-breaking amounts of illegal immigrant encounters at the border. March, he noted, saw the largest number of encounters in decades, and was surpassed in each subsequent month until August, where the statistics dipped only slightly to about 208,000 encounters.

“The only conclusion any rational person can reach is this is deliberate, this is intentional, this is exactly what Hillary Clinton campaigned on in 2016 when she talked about a borderless hemisphere,” Jordan stated. “How can you not conclude it’s intentional? We’ve had six months in a row where the number keeps getting higher. If it’s not intentional, then it is completely irresponsible, it is completely wrong what they’re doing.”