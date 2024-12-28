Another Democrat Flees Her Party for the Right Side

Another Florida congresswoman has made waves in the political landscape by leaving the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party, citing growing disillusionment with the progressive direction of her former party. This high-profile defection highlights a broader trend of Democrats feeling alienated by what they perceive as increasingly radical policies and priorities within the left. Her decision underscores a shift in Florida’s political dynamics, where values such as individual freedom, fiscal responsibility, and public safety resonate with a growing number of voters and leaders alike. This move signals further momentum for Republicans as they continue to gain ground in historically contested regions.

Advertisement

As a “proud” Jewish woman, Florida Rep. Hillary Cassel expressed concerns over the Democratic Party’s “failure to unequivocally support Israel” and said she believes the Republican Party’s values and vision better align with hers. She suggested that the left has become so disconnected from Americans and that she wants to help build a world where children are judged based on their character and their actions— not on their labels and gender identity.

Cassel slammed the Democratic Party’s refusal to condemn acts of terrorism and tolerate the “extreme progressive” voices that have justified the violence spewed at Jewish people.

“I'm constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians," Cassel said. "I can no longer remain in a party that doesn't represent my values. I know I won't always agree on every detail with every Republican, but I do know that I will always have input, collaboration, and respect. The House Republican conference empowers members to find common sense solutions to real issues facing all Floridians.”

Cassel, who represents Florida's House District 101, switched her party affiliation ahead of the 2025 session. Her term expires in November 2026. Although she defeated her Republican challenger in 2022 with 53 percent of the vote, the 101st District swung 16 points in favor of the GOP.

Her exit from the Democratic Party follows that of Florida Rep. Susan Valdés, who also left the party to join the GOP. She said it got old “being the party of protesting" since she "got into politics to be part of the party of progress."

The Sunshine State’s regular 2025 legislative session begins on March 4. The party switches by Cassel and Valdés add to the Republican Party's majority in the Florida House.