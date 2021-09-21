DHS Moves to Punish Border Patrol Agents Stopping Illegal Haitians

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to investigate and possibly provide disciplinary action against Border Patrol agents who stopped illegal Haitian men from entering the United States on Monday.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday pledged to 'swiftly' conduct an investigation into what it called 'extremely troubling' footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback aggressively dispersing Haitian migrants, saying the internal probe could lead to disciplinary actions," CBS News reports.

The move comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki helped spread the false narrative that illegal immigrants were being "whipped" by agents on horseback.

It’s also…NOT TRUE.



The border is completely overrun and most of the media isn’t focused on the threat to Americans, but proliferating lies about Border Patrol agents doing their jobs to protect the country. Unbelievable. https://t.co/TSUpF3XWJY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2021

For all you Twitter warriors out there: these are NOT whips. And no, Border Patrol agents are NOT "whipping" people.



They are REINS... Stay with us here, like a steering wheel is used to drive a car, the reins are used to “drive” the horse.



Thanks for coming to our TED talk. pic.twitter.com/r0n2kXHqvy — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 21, 2021

The leftist media spent much of the day smearing agents, claiming a whip was used.

From a Border Patrol source: “Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons. Primarily it's used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse...We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins.” https://t.co/yxxyoAuklh pic.twitter.com/t3o3h9dJbL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal Haitian immigrants are being released into the U.S. as thousands more continue camping under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.