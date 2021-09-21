Border Security

DHS Moves to Punish Border Patrol Agents Stopping Illegal Haitians

Katie Pavlich
Sep 21, 2021
The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to investigate and possibly provide disciplinary action against Border Patrol agents who stopped illegal Haitian men from entering the United States on Monday. 

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday pledged to 'swiftly' conduct an investigation into what it called 'extremely troubling' footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback aggressively dispersing Haitian migrants, saying the internal probe could lead to disciplinary actions," CBS News reports. 

The move comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki helped spread the false narrative that illegal immigrants were being "whipped" by agents on horseback.

 The leftist media spent much of the day smearing agents, claiming a whip was used.

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal Haitian immigrants are being released into the U.S. as thousands more continue camping under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

