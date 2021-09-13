State Attorneys General Come Out Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Several state attorneys general have come out against President Biden’s Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates that would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine for their workers.

On Twitter, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is currently running for Senate, shredded Biden’s vaccine mandates in a slew of tweets. Schmitt called it “historic" overreach and mentioned that he is prepared to fight back against it.

We must continue to fight back against the unprecedented accumulation of power under the guise of COVID. It won’t stop with vaccine mandates.



More people are waking up to the fact this is a slow march to socialism & authoritarian rule. We need to stand together & fight back. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 10, 2021

Joe Biden doesn’t have the legal authority to force COVID vaccines on millions of Americans.



His proposal is unlawful and historic in its overreach.



Lawsuits are coming. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 10, 2021

See you in court. https://t.co/AZ2ICrFuhs — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 10, 2021

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued a similar statement in response to Biden’s vaccine mandates, also describing it as “overreaching rhetoric” to “discriminate against employees based on their health status.” Schmidt is currently running for governor of Kansas on a slew of platforms surrounding “personal responsibility, individual freedoms and the Constitution,” as noted on his campaign website.

“No president has the legal authority to decree a national vaccine mandate or to punish private businesses that refuse to discriminate against employees based on their health status. President Biden yesterday scolded ‘this is not about freedom,’ but the rule of law most certainly is. If the president's overreaching rhetoric becomes federal action, then rest assured we will vigorously challenge it,” Schmidt said in his statement. “To be clear, I continue to support Kansans choosing to be vaccinated, as I have. But this important health-care decision is reserved for individual Americans not entrusted to the president and federal bureaucrats.”

Like Schmitt and Schmidt, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a short statement against Biden vaccine mandates. Rokita is also prepared to challenge the mandates, calling it “authoritarian actions by the Biden administration.”

“My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the Biden administration,” Rokita’s statement reads. “We will be prepared to file suit if Biden seeks illegal actions restricting Hoosiers' liberties.”

On Twitter, Rokita compared Biden’s decision to mandate vaccines to “dictators in a banana republic.”

Biden's decision to demand American workers get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs is what one would expect of dictators in a banana republic. In IN we do not rule by fiat, and I will not allow the president to destroy our guaranteed freedoms and our economy at the same time. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) September 9, 2021

Since Biden’s announcement, several lawmakers have come forward against the vaccine mandates. Like the attorneys general, many GOP governors are prepared to challenge the Biden administration on the mandates.