State Attorneys General Come Out Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 3:45 PM
Several state attorneys general have come out against President Biden’s Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates that would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine for their workers.

On Twitter, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is currently running for Senate, shredded Biden’s vaccine mandates in a slew of tweets. Schmitt called it “historic" overreach and mentioned that he is prepared to fight back against it.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued a similar statement in response to Biden’s vaccine mandates, also describing it as “overreaching rhetoric” to “discriminate against employees based on their health status.” Schmidt is currently running for governor of Kansas on a slew of platforms surrounding “personal responsibility, individual freedoms and the Constitution,” as noted on his campaign website

“No president has the legal authority to decree a national vaccine mandate or to punish private businesses that refuse to discriminate against employees based on their health status. President Biden yesterday scolded ‘this is not about freedom,’ but the rule of law most certainly is. If the president's overreaching rhetoric becomes federal action, then rest assured we will vigorously challenge it,” Schmidt said in his statement. “To be clear, I continue to support Kansans choosing to be vaccinated, as I have. But this important health-care decision is reserved for individual Americans not entrusted to the president and federal bureaucrats.”

Like Schmitt and Schmidt, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a short statement against Biden vaccine mandates. Rokita is also prepared to challenge the mandates, calling it “authoritarian actions by the Biden administration.”

“My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the Biden administration,” Rokita’s statement reads. “We will be prepared to file suit if Biden seeks illegal actions restricting Hoosiers' liberties.”

On Twitter, Rokita compared Biden’s decision to mandate vaccines to “dictators in a banana republic.” 

Since Biden’s announcement, several lawmakers have come forward against the vaccine mandates. Like the attorneys general, many GOP governors are prepared to challenge the Biden administration on the mandates.

