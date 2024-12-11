Watch Kellyanne Conway Slap Down Publisher of Anti-Trump Rag

The New York Times’ Book Summit roundtable discussion about the 2024 election was rather lively at times since anti-Trump hysterics did filter through, causing Kellyanne Conway to spar with Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark, a notorious anti-Trump publication. Longwell went so far as to call Conway and pretty much anyone who supports Trump ‘bad people’ while she peddled the same January 6 stuff that no one cares about—Conway slapped her down, saying she had stage 5 Trump derangement syndrome.

Advertisement

Longwell, at least, admitted that Democrats don’t have a base to win national elections. It’s catered chiefly toward the college-educated, and there aren’t enough. Meanwhile, the GOP is a multiracial working-class party. No one on this panel either liked each other or agreed on much (via NYT):

While the vote count is official and President-elect Donald J. Trump will be the next occupant of the Oval Office, just about everything else, including how much of a mandate he has, why the Democrats lost and what the future of the two political parties — and the country — will look like, is still the subject of fierce debate. That came through strongly during a discussion on Dec. 4 at the DealBook Summit in New York City about the election and its aftermath. The 10-member election task force, one of four held away from the main stage, included those involved in politics, the media and advocacy. Early on, the lines were set: Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Mr. Trump, thanked other task force members for joining him in “celebrating President Trump’s victory.” Shortly afterward, Sarah Longwell, an outspoken Republican against Mr. Trump and publisher of the website The Bulwark, described Mr. Trump as “the most dangerous criminal human being that America has ever elected.” And, she said, gesturing at Kevin McCarthy, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and another task force member, “you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” referring to Mr. McCarthy’s visit to Mar-a-Lago shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. To which Mr. McCarthy replied, “You’re welcome.” […] Most agreed that the Democrats’ loss hinged on a variety of factors: inflation, immigration, anti-incumbency and a false sense of hope created after the 2022 midterms, where a predicted red wave never appeared. […] In fact, one thing most could agree on was that all sorts of voters are now up for grabs in what Ms. Longwell called a major political realignment. “The Democratic Party is now populated by a lot more of these college-educated voters, and there aren’t enough of them,” Ms. Longwell said. “The Republican Party has built a multiracial, multiethnic working-class coalition for a variety of reasons, much of which is part of negative polarization — a rejection of something else, as opposed to an affirmative.”

Anita Dunn, Biden’s former communications director, admitted Democrats have lost credibility with America’s working-class voters. At the same time, CNN’s Van Jones added that liberals are failing miserably to attract younger male voters into the tent. Dunn ridiculously suggested that the Biden DOJ was not politicized, but these were accurate takes on the working-class and young men fronts. If the Democrats want to fix their issues, that's entirely different.

🚨Watch @JasonMiller call out Biden Advisor Anita Dunn for ridiculously claiming the Biden DOJ wasn’t politicized to go after President Trump:



Dunn: “When you look at this Attorney General [Merrick Garland], this Department of Justice…the one thing you can really not say about… pic.twitter.com/rzHXsI6iH9 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 11, 2024

The pundits can say whatever they want, but, for now, the activist wing of the Democratic Party seems intransigent on their position of keeping the party ‘woke,’ detached, exclusionary, and totally insane.

***

She took them to the woodshed: