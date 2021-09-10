GOP Governors

'We Will Fight Them to the Gates of Hell': Republican Governors Declare War on Biden's Vaccine Mandates

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 8:30 AM
Source: Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP

Amid rising Covid-19 numbers across the U.S. and falling approval ratings on his handling of the pandemic, President Biden announced draconian new vaccine mandates on Thursday, targeting tens of millions of Americans.

In addition to forcing federal employees and federal contractors to get the vaccine or get fired, with no option to opt out through testing, Biden’s “Path Out of the Pandemic” plan also targets private companies with more than 100 employees, using a not-yet-written OSHA rule to ensure compliance or require those who remain unvaccinated to go through weekly testing. The rule will affect over 80 million people, according to the plan. 

Employees at health care facilities will also be required to be fully vaccinated to qualify for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. 

GOP governors have vowed to fight the mandates. Here are their statements so far. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the issue prior to Biden's speech. 

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem promised legal action.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is already working to stop Biden's plan.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he'll pursue "every legal option available."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he's stand up for those in his state against Biden's "power grab."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said not in his state.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had strong words, saying he'd "fight them to the gates of hell."

Arizona "will not stand," for the mandates, Gov. Doug Ducey said.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said his state would "fight back" against the overreach.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he instructed his AG to "stand prepared to take all actions to oppose" the mandates.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts vowed to "fight back with any tool we can find."

The following GOP governors expressed opposition to Biden's mandates but stopped short of saying whether they would fight them. 

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey railed against Biden's "outrageous, overreaching mandates."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' statement made it clear she opposed Biden's mandate but it was not clear whether she would pursue legal action at this point. 

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves denounced the order. 

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the mandate is a step too far.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy argued the mandate is "unenforceable."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little called Biden's order "government overreach."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said the state stands opposed to the measure.

