'We Will Fight Them to the Gates of Hell': Republican Governors Declare War on Biden's Vaccine Mandates

Amid rising Covid-19 numbers across the U.S. and falling approval ratings on his handling of the pandemic, President Biden announced draconian new vaccine mandates on Thursday, targeting tens of millions of Americans.

In addition to forcing federal employees and federal contractors to get the vaccine or get fired, with no option to opt out through testing, Biden’s “Path Out of the Pandemic” plan also targets private companies with more than 100 employees, using a not-yet-written OSHA rule to ensure compliance or require those who remain unvaccinated to go through weekly testing. The rule will affect over 80 million people, according to the plan.

Employees at health care facilities will also be required to be fully vaccinated to qualify for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.

GOP governors have vowed to fight the mandates. Here are their statements so far.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the issue prior to Biden's speech.

"How could we get to the point in this country where you would not let them earn a living because of their choice on the vaccine? I just think that's fundamentally wrong. I do not believe that people should lose their jobs over this issue, and we will fight that." @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/QEm1ankGTm — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 9, 2021

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem promised legal action.

South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is already working to stop Biden's plan.

Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.



I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.



Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he'll pursue "every legal option available."

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he's stand up for those in his state against Biden's "power grab."

To be clear: the vaccine is the best tool we have to combat the pandemic but heavy-handed mandates are the wrong approach. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 9, 2021

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said not in his state.

My administration will continue to defend Oklahoma values and fight back against the Biden administration’s federal overreach. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 9, 2021

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had strong words, saying he'd "fight them to the gates of hell."

Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 9, 2021

Arizona "will not stand," for the mandates, Gov. Doug Ducey said.

Maybe it’s because they realize this is pure government overreach. Maybe it’s because they realize this will only make workforce shortages worse. Or maybe it’s simply a case of “rules for thee, not for me.” It’s hypocrisy and Arizona will not stand for it. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 9, 2021

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said his state would "fight back" against the overreach.

This heavy-handed action by the federal government is unwelcome in our state and has potentially dangerous consequences for working families. (2/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 9, 2021

Vaccination protects us from serious illness, but the decision to get vaccinated is a private health care decision that should remain as such. My administration will always fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach that threatens to limit our freedoms. (3/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 9, 2021

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he instructed his AG to "stand prepared to take all actions to oppose" the mandates.

This administration’s latest pronouncement demonstrates its complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution. In Wyoming, we believe that government must be held in check. 2/3 — Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 9, 2021

I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever. — Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 9, 2021

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts vowed to "fight back with any tool we can find."

Nebraska's @GovRicketts on Biden's workplace vaccine mandate:



"The president's forgotten we live in America. He thinks we live in the Soviet Union."



"Nebraska will push back, fight back with any tool we can find against this huge and stunning overreach of federal power." pic.twitter.com/mXOojKzR8s — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 10, 2021

The following GOP governors expressed opposition to Biden's mandates but stopped short of saying whether they would fight them.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey railed against Biden's "outrageous, overreaching mandates."

Once again, @POTUS has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Read my full statement below. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/9BNbvenVEJ — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 9, 2021

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' statement made it clear she opposed Biden's mandate but it was not clear whether she would pursue legal action at this point.

Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery. (2/3) — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) September 9, 2021

As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough. (3/3/) — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) September 9, 2021

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves denounced the order.

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the mandate is a step too far.

In response to President Biden’s Covid-19 action plan: pic.twitter.com/550XsT704V — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy argued the mandate is "unenforceable."

This is ridiculous and unenforceable. If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment…https://t.co/yibulJ298Z#25thAmendment #akgov #Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) September 10, 2021

Idaho Gov. Brad Little called Biden's order "government overreach."

I still urge Idahoans to choose safe and effective ways to protect themselves from COVID-19 for the continued health and prosperity of the people of Idaho. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 9, 2021

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said the state stands opposed to the measure.