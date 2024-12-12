CNN Reveals a Predictable Issue Regarding Those Who Think Healthcare CEO Killer Is a Hero

Luigi Mangione is a hero of the far left. Mangione was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, who was gunned down in front of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel before an investor’s meeting. He was recognized and arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Before his arrest, the Left was salivating over this ‘eat the rich’ mentality regarding the killing. As it turns out, Mr. Mangione hails from a prominent Baltimore family, went to a posh private school, and was Ivy League-educated. His family, ironically, was very philanthropic within the healthcare system. That liberal narrative is dead: you can’t scream ‘eat the rich’ when the alleged killer was likely wealthier than his intended victim.

Correcting a narrative from some... Yes, it's true that Americans think the health care system in this country is bad on quality, coverage & cost...



But Americans LIKE their OWN health care. They are satisfied with their costs & think the quality & coverage is excellent/good. pic.twitter.com/JjFn9Z6cOp — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) December 11, 2024

Second, the healthcare system has its issues. We’ve had a generations-long debate about it, but the problem is that Americans might have gripes about it, but regarding their specific coverage, they like it. On quality and cost, the approvals are not good, but Americans like their plans. CNN’s Harry Enten pointed this out, adding it’s like Americans' views toward Congress: they may hate the elected body, but they like their members of Congress.

Again, nothing new, part of the reason why Barack Obama said, ‘if you like your plan, you can keep it,’ when pitching Obamacare 10 years ago, which turned out to be a massive lie.