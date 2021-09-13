Salesforce CEO Offers to Relocate Employees Out of Texas Due to ‘Heartbeat’ Law

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reportedly offered to relocate employees from Texas following S.B. 8 taking effect, the ‘heartbeat’ law that prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

In a message to employees via Slack that was obtained by CNBC, Salesforce, a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, reportedly told their Texas-based workers if they were concerned about access to “reproductive healthcare” in their state, the company would relocate them.

“These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us – especially women,” the message reportedly stated. “We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere.”

The message continued, saying that if employees have concerns, the company will relocate them. “With that being said, if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and members of your immediate family,” the statement said, according to CNBC.

Shortly after CNBC’s story was published, Benioff confirmed the news via Twitter. In a tweet, Benioff said “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” The tweet included a link to CNBC's article detailing the CEO’s decision. Ohana is a Hawaiian term for “family.”

Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.??https://t.co/y5IKpm5fNs — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 11, 2021

While many companies have kept quiet about Texas’ new abortion legislation, Salesforce isn’t alone. Dating app Bumble, which is headquartered in Austin, said on Twitter they have created a relief fund “supporting the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum who seek abortions in Texas.” Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft have both issued statements stating that they will cover legal costs for drivers who are sued for transporting women to an illegal abortion. As part of S.B. 8, citizens are allowed to pursue legal action against anyone who provides an illegal abortion or abets a woman seeking an illegal abortion.

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice will sue Texas over S.B. 8. This came days after Garland issued a statement saying the DOJ is “urgently explor[ing] all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.” President Biden also spoke out against S.B. 8, promising to “launch a whole-of-government effort” to push back against it.