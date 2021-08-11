Andrew Cuomo

Alec Baldwin Blames Cancel Culture for Cuomo Resignation: 'This Is a Tragic Day'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

On Tuesday, actor Alec Baldwin mourned New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation following a lengthy investigation that concluded the governor sexually harassed multiple women throughout his tenure and broke state and federal law.

On Twitter, Baldwin wrote “Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day. Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified[.]”

Attributing Cuomo’s habitual sexual harassment as “shortcomings” and chalking it up to being “ambitious, but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted” did not sit well with other Twitter users. 

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer chimed in, calling Cuomo’s behavior “inappropriate” and noting that cancel culture did not play a part in his downfall.

Perhaps Baldwin is concerned about some of his “shortcomings” coming to light one day. After all, he’s no stranger to cancel culture. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin came under fire for pretending to be Spanish for years, including faking an accent and making up her origin story. To clarify, Hilaria Baldwin is a white woman from a well-to-do family who grew up in Boston.

Hilaria Baldwin paraded around for years claiming to be from Majorca, Spain and even said she moved to America when she was 19 to go to New York University. In December, a Twitter user posted a lengthy thread pointing out several discrepancies between Hilaria Baldwin’s claims that conflicted with evidence showing she was a white woman who grew up in the States. Reportedly, several former classmates and friends of the influencer butted in, noting that she did not go by the name “Hilaria” in school and she did not have an accent.

In response, Hilaria Baldwin made a seven-and-a-half minute long video where she offered an “explanation” for the confusion regarding her Spanish heritage. 

“So, there’s been some questions about where I’m born. I’m born in Boston. And then, I spent some of my childhood in Boston and some of my childhood in Spain. My family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now. I’m here. And so, there was a like a lot of back and forth my entire life and I’m really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages,” Hilaria Baldwin said in the video in an American accent. She added on, saying she tends to “mix the two” languages and it’s something she’s been insecure about. “Yes, I am a white girl. I’m a white girl,” she admitted.

But, according to Alec Baldwin, let's call lying about your ethnicity and committing sexual harassment "shortcomings" and when you get caught, blame it on cancel culture.

Most Popular