Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators
The UN Endorses a Second Terrorist State for Iran
Jihad Joe
Israeli Ambassador Shreds the U.N. Charter in Powerful Speech Before Vote to Grant...
New Single Article of Impeachment Filed Against Biden
New Report Details How Dems Are Planning to Minimize Risk of Pro-Hamas Disruptions...
The Long Haul of Love
3,000 Fulton County Ballots Were Scanned Twice During the 2020 Election Recount
Joe Biden's Weapons 'Pause' Will Get More Israeli Soldiers, Civilians Killed
Left-Wing Mayor Hires Drag Queen to Spearhead 'Transgender Initiatives'
NewsNation Border Patrol Ride Along Sees Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Illustration of...
One State Just Cut Off Funding for Planned Parenthood
Vulnerable Democratic Senators Refuse to Support Commonsense Pro-Life Bill
California Surf Competition Will Be Required to Allow Men to Compete Against Women
Tipsheet

Biden Administration: 'Reasonable to Assess' That Israel Broke International Law With Gaza War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 10, 2024 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

Under Obama, we all thought that might have been the most anti-Israel presidency in recent memory. Joe Biden has surpassed that to take the crown, which no one should want. The past week has been riddled with moments of Biden and his staff spitting in the face of Israel. They cut off arms shipments over Israel’s operation in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza. 

Advertisement

Before that, the State Department claimed that the IDF had committed human rights violations before the October 7 attacks and the war that ensued. And now, this presidency has decided to hurl the Jewish state under the bus by claiming this justified war of self-defense violated international law (via NYT): 

The Biden administration has concluded it is “reasonable to assess” that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza may have violated international law or “established best practices” for protecting civilians, but has not found specific instances that would justify the withholding of military aid, the State Department told Congress on Friday. 

In the administration’s most detailed assessment of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, the State Department said in a written report to Congress that Israel “has the knowledge, experience and tools to implement best practices for mitigating civilian harm in its military operations.” 

But it added that “the results on the ground, including high levels of civilian casualties, raise substantial questions” as to whether the Israel Defense Forces are using them sufficiently. 

The report also noted that “Israel has not shared complete information to verify” whether U.S. weapons have been used in specific incidents alleged to have involved human rights law violations. 

Nevertheless, the report, mandated by President Biden, makes a distinction between the general possibility that Israel has violated the law and any conclusions about specific incidents that would prove the notion. It deems assurances Israel provided in March that it would use U.S. arms consistent with international law “credible and reliable,” thus allowing the continued flow of U.S. military aid. 

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

What’s animating the progressive Left is the fake narrative of genocide being committed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Biden decided to pour gasoline on that narrative with this idiotic report that is transparent in its intentions: it’s aimed to appease the antisemitic and pro-Hamas college kids whom Biden needs to win re-election. It’s another page of the ‘win Michigan only’ 2024 playbook. 

It's the same with the human rights violations bit: the Leahy laws dictate that all aid be cut off, but this presidency won’t pull that trigger. They did halt some shipments of bombs and have threatened to limit more offensive weapons due to the Rafah operation. Still, the game here is to act tough, spit in the face of our only democratic ally in the Middle East, but stop short of doing exactly what the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions clowns want. 

Biden is trying to appease the antisemites but hopes the total abandonment of Israel doesn’t shake the Democratic Party loyalty of American Jewish voters. First, it’s a dumb ploy—there’s no way this ends without both sides hating this man equally. Second, Biden doesn’t have the political skill to pull off this political con job. Nuance also isn’t his strong suit. It’s another exercise of a man who’s way ahead of skis. To channel The West Wing for a second, Biden is a man with a .22 caliber mind, trying to pull a fast one in a .357 world. Like with everything he’s done, it’ll fail. 

Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators Katie Pavlich
Biden's New Low Guy Benson
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson
One State Just Cut Off Funding for Planned Parenthood Madeline Leesman
Dem Political Strategist Explains What May Cost Biden the Election (No, It's Not His Israel Stance) Leah Barkoukis
Israeli Ambassador Shreds the U.N. Charter in Powerful Speech Before Vote to Grant 'Palestine' Membership Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators Katie Pavlich
Advertisement