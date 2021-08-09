Congress

Stefanik Blasts Sexist Comments on Being a Mother in Congress

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
Posted: Aug 09, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Friday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) took to Twitter to share a local news segment, peppered with sexist accusations that Stefanik cannot keep up with her duties as a Member of Congress once she becomes a mother. Stefanik, along with several other Republican women in Congress, slammed the commentary.

The segment, which aired on WCAX, featured news anchor Darren Perron and State University of New York at Plattsburgh political scientist Harvey Schantz. Perron, who interviewed Schantz, kicked off the segment by asking “So how does this work? If someone is on maternity leave, do they vote remotely like we saw during the pandemic?”

“Elise Stefanik will benefit directly from two changes that took place in Congress because of covid. The first is radically new, and that’s the idea that members of Congress can vote without actually being on the floor of the house,” Schantz said in the segment. This practice, known as “proxy voting,” occurs when representatives who are present vote for the representatives who are absent. In the context of COVID-19, younger members of Congress were voting in place of older members of Congress who were shielding themselves from coronavirus, Schantz explained.

“The second development in Congress, which is not entirely new, but which really took off because of covid, is remote committee hearings and remote committee meetings,” Schantz said in the segment. “As someone who wants to be scarce after having a child, and also, in the short run-up before, these two developments – proxy voting and remote committee meetings – really help someone who is not up to full time engagement, on the floor of the House or in the office buildings in the committee meetings, do their job.”

Schantz continued, citing that newer advancements like Twitter can keep Stefanik in the loop with her constituents while her staff do the heavy lifting of the work for the district she represents.

“The people in NY-21 will benefit while she’s not at full energy on her job by a Congressional staff. The staff still work to help the district with their district needs. As far as politics is concerned, Elise Stefanik benefits also from newer advancements. She can get her message out through Twitter,” Schantz said in the segment.

Stefanik, who serves on several House committees and as chair of the House Republican Conference, reacted to the news clip on Twitter, describing it as “outrageously sexist” and demanding an apology from the station. “This is sadly why more women choose not to run for office,” she added.

Several GOP women in Congress, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), came to Stefanik’s defense. 

Watch the news clip here.

