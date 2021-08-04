Flashback: Chris Cuomo Repeatedly Aided His Brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo During Sexual Harassment Allegations

For an elected official in one of America’s bluest states, having a prime-time television personality at one of the most liberal-leaning media outlets who'd book appearances whenever would make for a sweet deal. Such is the case for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and CNN anchor, the governor's younger brother, Chris Cuomo.

Throughout his deadly handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and sexual harassment scandal, Gov. Cuomo (D) has appeared several times on Chris Cuomo’s nightly show, engaging in absurd banter in the midst of simultaneous crises.

While liberals might look at this as wholesome, disarming news coverage, there is a clear conflict of interest at play when a TV journalist takes to the small screen with his public office-holding sibling in the format of a news interview. As CNYCentral put it, Chris Cuomo having brother Gov. Cuomo on his show “blur[s] ethical lines” in journalism.

As of today, those “ethical lines” have been crossed tenfold. On the heels of the shocking revelations surrounding the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo, news also broke this afternoon that Chris Cuomo was seemingly drafting a statement for his brother in response to the sexual harassment allegations as far back as February this year. Of course, Chris Cuomo was working for CNN simultaneously.

On the left, an email showing CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo involved in crafting a statement for Governor Andrew Cuomo on February 28, 2021.



On the right, the official statement released by the Governor's office on February 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ymL9P29puK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 3, 2021

As Katie reported:

Documents included in the appendix show CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo was involved in managing the scandal by either writing or editing statements for Governor Cuomo. Chris Cuomo did this while covering his brother on the air, even interviewing him on his primetime show, and while claiming he wasn't involved in the governor's response to allegations.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as last May Chris Cuomo reportedly sat in on the Governor’s strategy calls to advise him on how to respond to the onslaught of sexual harassment allegations:

"People familiar with the strategy calls set up by the governor’s office earlier this year said while Chris Cuomo regularly joined the discussions, he did not lead the calls, and he mainly gave political advice, rather than addressing the individual accounts of the women or their credibility."

As the ongoing investigation into the allegations led by New York Attorney General Letitia James gathered more evidence, Chris Cuomo addressed this controversy on-air, issuing an apology for the role he played.

CNN's @ChrisCuomo apologizes: "I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I'm sorry for that." pic.twitter.com/IeLtmcUT8g — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 21, 2021

“When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN,” Chris Cuomo stated in his apology. “It will not happen again.”

Even before that, in March, Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations picked up consistent media coverage, but Chris Cuomo stated on his show that he would not be covering the story because it involved his brother.

A bit hypocritical, considering he had no problem covering news relating to his brother when it pertained to COVID-19, among other topics.

With new revelations of Chris Cuomo's work doing damage control for his embattled brother now out in the open, it’ll be eye-opening to see how CNN responds. After all, they already gave Chris Cuomo a pass when he was first caught colluding with his brother's staff as they scrambled to survive.