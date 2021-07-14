ICYMI: Cuban Internet Personality Dina Stars Seemingly Arrested During Live Television Interview

On Tuesday, Cuban-based internet personality Dina Stars was arrested at her home by state security forces during a live television interview with Spanish television network Todo Es Mentira.

In an interview segment with Spanish broadcaster Marta Flich, Stars was interrupted mid-interview to find state security forces outside her home. Reportedly, Stars had been covering the ongoing protests in Cuba and shared the viral hashtag #SOSCUBA to her tens of thousands of followers, a hashtag circulating to promote the anti-government protests.

In a video posted to Twitter, Stars can be seen cutting the interview short as her friend makes her aware that police are waiting outside.

Cuban state security forces detain independent journalist @DinaStars_ as she she was being interviewed live on TV by @martaflich of Spain. She has been covering the protests.#SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/2EgToHXDdq — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 13, 2021

“State security is outside,” Stars said in Spanish in the interview. “I have to go outside.”

Stars then passed the laptop off to a friend to keep the footage rolling. Flich looked on, stunned.

“Can we listen to what they tell her?” Flich inquired. Stars’ friend began to fiddle with the laptop as incoherent sounds of state security speaking to Stars can be heard in the background. At one point, an alarm sounds off. “Please don’t endanger yourself,” Flich added.

Stars, visibly shaken, reappeared and said “they’re taking me to [police headquarters].”

“Live via Spain, I will hold the government responsible for whatever happens to me,” Stars said. Her friend present during the interview was not taken with her. However, Stars stated that her friends would follow her. "I have to go," Stars said before signing off.

A separate video, also posted to Twitter, shows state security forces escorting Stars to a vehicle.

Here is the moment when Cuban state security forces attested independent journalist @Dinastars_.



She was detained while giving an interview live on television to a news outlet in Spain.#PatriaYVida https://t.co/OfErh8ALHd pic.twitter.com/JMs9SoptFG — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 13, 2021

Days ago, Stars posted a 16-minute long video to her YouTube channel documenting the protests in Cuba. Days later, lawmakers in the United States said internet in Cuba could be shut down to prevent the spread of the footage of the protests.

