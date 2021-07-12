Cuba

ICYMI: Here's a Roundup of GOP Members of Congress Backing the Freedom Fighters in Cuba

Madeline Leesman
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco

On Sunday, videos emerged online of thousands Cuban citizens taking to the streets to lead protests against the country’s government, prompting several GOP lawmakers to voice their support for the protestors and call for an end to Cuba’s communist regime.

The videos, which have circulated on Twitter, showed protestors, also dubbed “Freedom Fighters,” gathering in streets in Havana and other cities across the island nation chanting slogans like “no tenemos miedo,” meaning “we are not afraid.” Some were seen waving American flags during the demonstrations. 

On Monday, several Republican lawmakers took to Twitter to voice their support for the Freedom Fighters and to highlight how Cuba’s government has been a mistreated its citizens for decades.

Several members of Congress with Cuban roots, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) shared tweets detailing the protests and voicing their support. Both Salazar and Rubio noted that internet access and cell phone service would be shut down by government authorities on the island to prevent the news of the protests from spreading.

A slew of other Republican leaders, including former Vice President Mike Pence, came forward to share their support, noting that the protests manifested as a result of failed socialist policies enacted in Cuba. 

Cuba, which has been under the thumb of the Communist Party of Cuba since 1965, has suffered numerous economic crises over the years. And since the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, other issues within the country, such as food shortages and access to COVID-19 vaccines, have amplified.

