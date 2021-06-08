Marsha Blackburn Tweets a Simple Fact. Liberals React Just as You’d Expect.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Marsha Blackburn Tweets a Simple Fact. Liberals React Just as You’d Expect.

Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) sparked fury from liberals after releasing a seven-word tweet attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s new book, which was written during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. 

This tweet comes on the heels of Fauci’s email dump, where thousands of the physician’s work correspondences were obtained by Buzzfeed News through the Freedom of Information Act. The emails, which are available online, suggest that Fauci was informed that COVID-19 may have been engineered in a lab, he was aware of the ineffectiveness of masks, and other major insights in the early days of the pandemic.

Not to mention, Fauci’s book, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” was removed from both Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s websites following the email dump. The book was previously available for preorder.

Since Monday evening, Blackburn’s tweet has amassed thousands of mocking replies from users blasting her for supporting Donald Trump, her stance on the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, and some defending Fauci. 

Of course, some users went a step further with the insults, while others attacked Trump for playing golf during the pandemic. 

Blackburn responded to the backlash this morning with another short tweet.

Whether or not Fauci continues his role as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, we know where Blackburn stands. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Demands AG Garland Take Action After Antifa's Attack on Andy Ngo
Rebecca Downs
Brutal: Florida Democrat Takes Direct Aim at Notorious Anti-DeSantis COVID Conspiracy Theorist
Guy Benson
Kamala Harris Short Circuits When Confronted by NBC for Not Visiting the Border
Julio Rosas

New Poll Spells Bad News for Embattled Gretchen Whitmer's Reelection Bid
VIP
Reagan McCarthy

Will There Be a Liberal Meltdown Over Biden DOJ's Latest Move in a Lawsuit Involving Trump?

Matt Vespa
NYT Blasted For Failing to Run a Single Article on Major Story
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular