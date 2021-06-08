Marsha Blackburn Tweets a Simple Fact. Liberals React Just as You’d Expect.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) sparked fury from liberals after releasing a seven-word tweet attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s new book, which was written during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

This tweet comes on the heels of Fauci’s email dump, where thousands of the physician’s work correspondences were obtained by Buzzfeed News through the Freedom of Information Act. The emails, which are available online, suggest that Fauci was informed that COVID-19 may have been engineered in a lab, he was aware of the ineffectiveness of masks, and other major insights in the early days of the pandemic.

Not to mention, Fauci’s book, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” was removed from both Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s websites following the email dump. The book was previously available for preorder.

While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 7, 2021

Since Monday evening, Blackburn’s tweet has amassed thousands of mocking replies from users blasting her for supporting Donald Trump, her stance on the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, and some defending Fauci.

While Fauci helped save countless lives, you repeatedly measured Trump’s inseam. You’re a traitor. https://t.co/fCslzjt7iJ — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered you tried to overturn an election. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 8, 2021

At least he didn't support an insurrection, you seditious turncoat https://t.co/bUAyMo2yZV — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 8, 2021

...and Sen. Marsha Blackburn declined to vote on the January 6 commission. https://t.co/9TnScL1tXL — Jacopo della Quercia (@Jacopo_della_Q) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered you helped trump make Americans suffer more. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 8, 2021

Of course, some users went a step further with the insults, while others attacked Trump for playing golf during the pandemic.

While Americans suffered, you defended the one term, porn star raw dogging, white supremacist, son of a klansman, in the White House, who went golfing and called coronavirus a hoax. https://t.co/iAVQEjrkNK — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 8, 2021

Next She will change her name from Blackburn to WHITEBurn — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 7, 2021

Trump played golf! Over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again. https://t.co/WPZylW24TG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 8, 2021

While Americans died, Trump golfed. https://t.co/qYpmG8Hn8i — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 7, 2021

Ted Cruz went to Mexico, Trump played golf and went to Mar a Lago https://t.co/MOTrRLx73p — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 8, 2021

Blackburn responded to the backlash this morning with another short tweet.

Fauci protected China when he misled Americans on the origins of COVID-19 for 14 months. It’s time for him to go. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 8, 2021

Whether or not Fauci continues his role as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, we know where Blackburn stands.