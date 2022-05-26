Dems Rally Around Beto O'Rourke After Press Conference Outburst

During a somber press conference Wednesday honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde shooting, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke had a public outburst as a publicity stunt. The stunt worked and Democrats are now praising his actions.

MeidasTouch, a liberal media site, put out multiple Tweets in favor of O'Rourke's outburst.

Wow! Beto O'Rourke just crashed Gov. Abbott's press conference on the Uvalde Massacre and demanded he do something about the state's gun problem. Thank you, @BetoORourke! — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 25, 2022

What Beto did today was a masterclass in messaging and owning the conversation. We need more of that! — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 26, 2022

MeidasTouch even used the momentum gained by the stunt to call for fundraising for O'Rourke's campaign.

On Twitter, #BetoForGovernor was trending in the United States.

#BetoForGovernor Beto spoke up where others would not. He is the only hope for Texas. https://t.co/Ve20eLMIkI — Ann Cole (@Annie1435) May 26, 2022

And Beto spoke for all of us who are frustrated by continued politics and non-action in that moment. #BetoForGovernor — Free Navalny (@AlisonDeLuca) May 26, 2022

One Beto fan said he showed true leadership when he interrupted a moment of the press conference that emphasized unity.

This is the leader that we need right now. Keep going @BetoORourke. pic.twitter.com/HTdlVJIHV4 — Kate Hoit (@KateHoit) May 25, 2022

Robert Francis O'Rourke was trending as well while Beto's supporters faced some pushback from those who recognized the publicity stunt for what it was.

Good morning to everyone except Robert Francis O'Rourke who always tries to cash in on tragic shootings. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 26, 2022