Dems Rally Around Beto O'Rourke After Press Conference Outburst

Maddy Welsh
Posted: May 26, 2022 3:45 PM
During a somber press conference Wednesday honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde shooting, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke had a public outburst as a publicity stunt. The stunt worked and Democrats are now praising his actions.

MeidasTouch, a liberal media site, put out multiple Tweets in favor of O'Rourke's outburst.

MeidasTouch even used the momentum gained by the stunt to call for fundraising for O'Rourke's campaign.

On Twitter, #BetoForGovernor was trending in the United States.

One Beto fan said he showed true leadership when he interrupted a moment of the press conference that emphasized unity.

Robert Francis O'Rourke was trending as well while Beto's supporters faced some pushback from those who recognized the publicity stunt for what it was. 

