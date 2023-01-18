VIDEO: Hockey Player Has the Perfect Response to Woke Mob Demanding He Wear 'Pride' Jersey

First it was the NFL, now it’s the NHL. The woke crazies and their liberal media pals are coming for hockey.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov was asked why he wouldn’t wear a rainbow jersey during warm-ups on "Pride Night" against the Anaheim Ducks. His answer had the liberal sports media up in arms.

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices," Provorov told reporters. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion."

Despite his respectful explanation, the media labeled Provorov as a homophobic bigot. Liberal sports figureheads and fans demanded an apology, insisted the NHL fine the Flyers organization, and sit Provorov from future games.

If it’s perfectly acceptable to remain seated during the Pledge of Allegiance or take a knee during the national anthem, then how is choosing to not wear a Pride practice jersey unacceptable and example of "violence"

Who else misses the good old days when sports journalists actually focused on the highlights of a game instead of a player’s decision to not bend a knee to the woke mob? Wild, liberal politics are infiltrating our children’s schools, universities, and now our sports games — and there’s no end in sight.