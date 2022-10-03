WATCH: Kamala Harris Wants to Inject Affirmative Action Into Hurricane Relief

Lindsay Wigo
Lindsay Wigo
|
 @LindsayWigo
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet

Kamala Harris is back with another addition to the ever-changing, arbitrary list of "Things That Are Racist" — this time, it’s hurricanes. Harris claimed that hurricane relief would be preferentially allocated towards “communities of color” because of their race and income.

She says these are the people most impacted by the disaster — even though hurricanes can’t discriminate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ team quickly fired back saying that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is available to assist anyone, regardless of race or income.

Trending Townhall Video
Northern Virginia City Will Not Follow Youngkin’s New Transgender Student Guidelines
Madeline Leesman
Gas Prices Surge Again As Supply Runs Low in Biden's Energy-Starved America
Spencer Brown
Border Congressman Has a Few Ideas on What VP Harris Should Do When She Visits Texas
Julio Rosas
Democrats Are Losing Ground With Latino Voters Ahead of the Midterms
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Why the Chances for a Republican Senate Takeover Just Increased Dramatically
Matt Vespa

Politico's Tweet About DeSantis and Disaster Relief Was Interesting
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular