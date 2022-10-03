WATCH: Kamala Harris Wants to Inject Affirmative Action Into Hurricane Relief

Kamala Harris is back with another addition to the ever-changing, arbitrary list of "Things That Are Racist" — this time, it’s hurricanes. Harris claimed that hurricane relief would be preferentially allocated towards “communities of color” because of their race and income.

She says these are the people most impacted by the disaster — even though hurricanes can’t discriminate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ team quickly fired back saying that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is available to assist anyone, regardless of race or income.