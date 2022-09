The party of science is back to denying science, and this time it's Stacey Abrams.

Stacey Abrams is pushing the theory that ultrasound machines fake heartbeats to trick women into keeping babies that they do not want, despite the fact that women dominate the OBGYN field by a whopping 85%.

Glenn Kessler, The Washington Post "fact-checker," logged on not to debunk her crazy conspiracy theory, but to defend it.