VA Dems Called on Sears to Condemn GOP Group Chat. They Weren't Expecting This Response.

Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears swiftly condemned those tied to a Young Republicans group chat scandal—and now she's calling on her opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, to do the same with regard to her own running mate, attorney general nominee Jay Jones.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the Democratic Party of Virginia said Earle-Sears “must call on participants of a leaked Young Republicans chat that used racist language to step down from their roles joining Virginia Young Republican Thomas Turner”—something the lieutenant governor had no problem doing.

“Easy,” she replied, “they absolutely must step down.”

Earle-Sears then said it was Spanberger’s turn to call on Jones to step down over text messages from 2022 expressing his desire to see a political opponent and his children dead.

Now it’s your turn, Abigail. https://t.co/Fatu6PoJym — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 15, 2025

It should be noted that the Young Republicans asked them to resign, but the VA Dems did not ask Jay Jones pic.twitter.com/SUeCMnhNJx — Patti Collins (@lmcplc20169) October 16, 2025

Winsome did.

Your turn now, DPVA. What about Jay Jones? https://t.co/rXoe6Vijh5 — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) October 16, 2025

I’d love to know who thought this was gonna be a tough gotcha for Winsome. Your turn, indeed, Abigail. And we’re asking about your running mate, not some YRs randos. https://t.co/hKucf821lm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2025

Oh my God. What a self-own by the Virginia Democrats. https://t.co/sUbn3revXO — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 16, 2025

During last week’s gubernatorial debate, Spanberger was repeatedly given the chance to say whether she still supports Jones, but she refused to respond.

Abigail Spanberger continues to stand behind her running mate who wanted to see a man and his children murdered. Abigail, you had your chance to show courage and moral clarity and you failed. pic.twitter.com/uHdC3dV3Ni — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 10, 2025

