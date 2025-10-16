Kamala 2028!!!
What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night?
Why Dems Face Annihilation in the South
JD Vance's Response to Politico's Article About a GOP Group Chat Was Perfect
RSC Chair Cooks Dems, Explains How Schumer Shutdown Is a National Security Concern
Hakeem Jeffries Just Got Some Very Bad News
Here's What Caused Nancy Pelosi to Melt Down Yesterday
Abigail Spanberger Isn't Going to Like This Video Montage Going Viral on Social...
Trump Just Announced Major Action in Venezuela – Maduro Won't Be Happy
Gavin Newsom Will Be Furious When He Finds Out Where Trump Is Sending...
Mayor Anti-Semite vs. the Most Jewish City!
Donald Trump, Live at the Forum
Democrat Caller Tells C-SPAN Exactly What He Thinks About the Schumer Shutdown...It's Not...
VIP
'Genius': How Hegseth Got Every Major News Organization to Voluntarily Leave the Pentagon
Tipsheet

VA Dems Called on Sears to Condemn GOP Group Chat. They Weren't Expecting This Response.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 16, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears swiftly condemned those tied to a Young Republicans group chat scandal—and now she's calling on her opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, to do the same with regard to her own running mate, attorney general nominee Jay Jones.

Advertisement

In a press release issued Wednesday, the Democratic Party of Virginia said Earle-Sears “must call on participants of a leaked Young Republicans chat that used racist language to step down from their roles joining Virginia Young Republican Thomas Turner”—something the lieutenant governor had no problem doing. 

“Easy,” she replied, “they absolutely must step down.”

Earle-Sears then said it was Spanberger’s turn to call on Jones to step down over text messages from 2022 expressing his desire to see a political opponent and his children dead.  

Recommended

What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During last week’s gubernatorial debate, Spanberger was repeatedly given the chance to say whether she still supports Jones, but she refused to respond. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night? Matt Vespa
Kamala 2028!!! Kurt Schlichter
Abigail Spanberger Isn't Going to Like This Video Montage Going Viral on Social Media Jeff Charles
Why Dems Face Annihilation in the South Matt Vespa
Democrat Caller Tells C-SPAN Exactly What He Thinks About the Schumer Shutdown...It's Not Good Leah Barkoukis
Exciting New TV Show Uncontaminated by Facts Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night? Matt Vespa
Advertisement