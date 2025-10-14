Wait, Did an NBC Reporter Just Insinuate Israel Kidnapped Palestinians for Negotiation Pur...
TIME Used the 'Worst' Photo of Trump on Cover About Peace Deal. He Called Them Out for It.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 14, 2025 9:00 AM
President Trump, who was generally pleased with the way the media covered his historic peace deal, called out TIME magazine early Tuesday for its cover image of him.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he wrote on Truth Social. "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

While TIME was lauded for acknowledging Trump's success, readers couldn't help but agree with Trump on the photo. 

Many X users pointed to other images that would have been far better to use. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

