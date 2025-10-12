Noem Did the 'Most Remarkable Thing' Before Meeting at ICE Facility in Portland

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earned widespread praise on the right this week for beginning a meeting with Portland officials and federal law enforcement officers with a prayer.

Given the 1000 percent increase in assaults against federal law enforcement officers nationwide and the repeated targeting of the ICE facility in Portland by antifa terrorists, Noem asked for divine protection.

"You give us good fellowship, Lord, but that You'd also give us wisdom and discernment to make the best decisions, not just for the people that are here enforcing the law, but also for the citizens of this country," she prayed.

"Lord, I just ask that You continue to put a hedge of protection around these officers," Noem continued. "Keep them safe, Lord, but that also that You would continue to bless each and every one of them and their families. And Lord, that You would protect...the freedoms that we all enjoy...that were given to us by You. We love You and we praise You in Your name. Amen."

I just witnessed the most remarkable thing…



DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrived at the ICE detention facility in Portland and the FIRST thing she did was PRAY for the safety of the officers there and thank Jesus Christ for their bravery.



We are witnessing incredible things. pic.twitter.com/6BU2vTQJgW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025

This is powerful.



DHS Secretary Kristi Noem prays over officers for their safety and protection, witnessing for Christ at one of the highest levels of public office



Jesus is Lord. ✝️

pic.twitter.com/m5kurwu2R5 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 7, 2025

I'm in awe...



DHS Secretary Kristi Noem just prayed with law enforcement in Portland before they head out on raids.



True leadership. God will protect.



Love to see this. pic.twitter.com/NsJBQHbqiF — Jack (@jackunheard) October 7, 2025

During her meeting with Portland Mayor Keith Wilson on Tuesday, Noem asked for additional security around the ICE building, a larger buffer zone for officers, and backup as needed. She left disappointed by his response, however, telling Fox News's Jesse Watters that she gave him an ultimatum.

“What I told him is that if he did not follow through on some of these security measures for our officers, we were going to cover him up with more federal resources and that we were going to send four times the amount of federal officers here," she said.

