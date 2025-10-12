The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Noem Did the 'Most Remarkable Thing' Before Meeting at ICE Facility in Portland

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 12, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earned widespread praise on the right this week for beginning a meeting with Portland officials and federal law enforcement officers with a prayer.

Given the 1000 percent increase in assaults against federal law enforcement officers nationwide and the repeated targeting of the ICE facility in Portland by antifa terrorists, Noem asked for divine protection.

"You give us good fellowship, Lord, but that You'd also give us wisdom and discernment to make the best decisions, not just for the people that are here enforcing the law, but also for the citizens of this country," she prayed. 

"Lord, I just ask that You continue to put a hedge of protection around these officers," Noem continued. "Keep them safe, Lord, but that also that You would continue to bless each and every one of them and their families. And Lord, that You would protect...the freedoms that we all enjoy...that were given to us by You. We love You and we praise You in Your name. Amen."

During her meeting with Portland Mayor Keith Wilson on Tuesday, Noem asked for additional security around the ICE building, a larger buffer zone for officers, and backup as needed. She left disappointed by his response, however, telling Fox News's Jesse Watters that she gave him an ultimatum. 

“What I told him is that if he did not follow through on some of these security measures for our officers, we were going to cover him up with more federal resources and that we were going to send four times the amount of federal officers here," she said. 

