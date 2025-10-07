Vance Posted His First TikTok Video Since Becoming VP. Here's What He Had to Say.

Vice President JD Vance relaunched his TikTok profile on Monday, apologizing to users for being inactive on the site since starting the job in January but vowed “that’s about the change.”

Advertisement

“JD Vance here. Just want to let you know that we are relaunching the VP’s TikTok page,” he says in the video to his 2.6 million followers. “I got a little lazy the last few months. I was focused on the job of being VP, not enough on TikToks. That’s about to change, so follow along.

“We’ll update y’all on what’s going on in the White House, business of state. We’ll update you on what’s going on politically, maybe some sombrero memes here and there, but follow along, and we’ll look forward to connecting on TikTok,” he continued. “See you then.”

Vance’s reemergence on TikTok comes after President Trump signed an executive order late last month approving a deal to keep the popular social media platform available in the U.S., after months of uncertainty about its fate. Under the deal, a group of U.S. investors, including Oracle and Silver Lake, will take a majority stake in the new TikTok entity. The app’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, will maintain less than 20 percent in equity to comply with a 2024 law requiring the company to divest or face a U.S. ban. The deal came nine months after the law was originally set to go into effect. Trump repeatedly delayed enforcement of the measure in hopes of striking an agreement to keep the app available in the U.S. (The Hill)

Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along over on TikTok for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes pic.twitter.com/ltHvzkNbls — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 6, 2025

President Trump also took to the social media platform on Monday to remind young people they “owe [him] big” because he “saved TikTok.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.