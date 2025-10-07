SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Zach Bryan Teases New Song With Anti-ICE Lyrics. DHS Official Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 07, 2025 11:30 AM
A top Department of Homeland Security official gave some advice to country singer Zach Bryan after he teased a new song criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Captioning the Instagram post, “the fading of the red white and blue,” Bryan posted a clip of his song, "Bad News," with lyrics that say, “ICE is gonna come bust down your door. Try to build a house, no one builds no more.

“Well I got a telephone, kids are all scared and all alone," the lyrics continue. "The bars start bumping, the rocks start rolling, the middle finger’s rising and it won’t stop showing, got some bad news."

Bryan also refers to cops as "cocky motherf***ers" in the clip. 


Comments on the Instagram post have been disabled, but that didn't stop people from sharing their thoughts on other social media platforms, including X, where DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin offered him advice. 

"Stick to Pink Skies, dude," she wrote, referring to his 2024 song. 

