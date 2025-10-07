Zach Bryan Teases New Song With Anti-ICE Lyrics. DHS Official Responds.

A top Department of Homeland Security official gave some advice to country singer Zach Bryan after he teased a new song criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Captioning the Instagram post, “the fading of the red white and blue,” Bryan posted a clip of his song, "Bad News," with lyrics that say, “ICE is gonna come bust down your door. Try to build a house, no one builds no more.

“Well I got a telephone, kids are all scared and all alone," the lyrics continue. "The bars start bumping, the rocks start rolling, the middle finger’s rising and it won’t stop showing, got some bad news."

Bryan also refers to cops as "cocky motherf***ers" in the clip.





Comments on the Instagram post have been disabled, but that didn't stop people from sharing their thoughts on other social media platforms, including X, where DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin offered him advice.

"Stick to Pink Skies, dude," she wrote, referring to his 2024 song.

Stick to Pink Skies, dude. https://t.co/o4FptciBFO — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 7, 2025

Red white and blue is fading because we are enforcing our immigration laws? — schizoraccoon (@theschizocoon) October 6, 2025

We were just invaded by over 10 million illegal aliens and who does Zach Bryan cheer for?



The illegals



I smell a boycott brewing https://t.co/qZKTe3Rudh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 6, 2025

Country superstar Zach Bryan takes aim at ICE, claiming the country is fading in a snippet from his upcoming song “Bad News.”



“Cocky motherf*ckers ain’t they. And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door. The fading of the red, white, and blue”



He just drew over 112,000 fans to… pic.twitter.com/b84EtNYCRR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2025

Deleted all of his music. He’s like Springsteen now. I don’t care how popular he is, he’ll never sound the same to me. — RonPaulblican (@ronpaulblican) October 6, 2025

