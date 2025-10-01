VIP
Don’t Argue With Leftist Idiots
Pollster Throws Cold Water on CNN Host's Polling Narrative About the Schumer Shutdown
The Response to the Lib Meltdown Over Trump's Trolling of Top Dems Should...
Watch Chris Cuomo Wreck a Lib Podcaster Over His Remarks About Charlie Kirk
No, an Ex-Biden Aide Did Not Just Say That About Public Safety
Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the...
We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough...
Oh, the Suffering!
Stephen King Beclowns Himself Again – This Time It's About Trump's Use of...
Where's the Downside?
This Is the Ad the NRCC Just Launched in 42 Battleground Districts About...
VIP
Did You See What Trump Displayed on His Desk During Oval Office Meeting...
Soaring Electricity Costs Could Decide New Jersey Gubernatorial Race
Google Could Be a Game Changer on the Global Battle for Free Speech
Tipsheet

Unions Sue Over Trump Administration's Plan to Fire Federal Workers During Schumer Shutdown

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 01, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Federal government labor unions sued the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday over threats to carry out mass layoffs during a government shutdown.

Advertisement

The lawsuit comes after OMB told agencies in a memo that a government shutdown could justify use of Reduction in Force notices to downsize the federal workforce. OPM also issued guidance that employees can "perform work necessary to administer the RIF process during the lapse in appropriations as excepted activities." 

The unions argue such moves are unlawful.

“These actions are contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious, and the cynical use of federal employees as a pawn in Congressional deliberations should be declared unlawful and enjoined by this Court,” reads the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by the American Federation of Government Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

The unions are asking a judge to declare the layoff threats illegal and to invalidate any actions the administration takes to conduct layoffs during the shutdown.

The lawsuit argues the administration violated the Antideficiency Act — which prohibits the government from spending federal funds exceeding the amount available in an appropriation — in its instructions for employees to carry out the firings. That law also requires most federal employees to stop working during the appropriation lapse.

“Nothing in the Antideficiency Act or any other statute authorizes RIFs of employees who work in agencies or programs with a lapse in funding,” the lawsuit states. “Instead, the Act expressly provides that all employees who are not paid during a shutdown — whether furloughed or excepted — must receive back pay for that time period once funding is reinstated.” (Politico)

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump argued the administration has the right to take actions during a shutdown "that are irreversible" such as "cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things they that they like, cutting programs that they like..."


 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Pollster Throws Cold Water on CNN Host's Polling Narrative About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
The Response to the Lib Meltdown Over Trump's Trolling of Top Dems Should Only Be Two Words Matt Vespa
We Have Shut Down, Thanks to Chuck Schumer...and It's Off to a Rough Start Matt Vespa
Watch Chris Cuomo Wreck a Lib Podcaster Over His Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Oh, the Suffering! John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement