There's a Simple Reason You Won't Hear Much About This Gruesome Murder of Two Women in Washington

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller highlighted yet another example of an atrocity that will be swept under the rug by the mainstream media because it was committed by an illegal immigrant in a sanctuary state.

Marvin Ortiz-Montecinos, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, is accused of killing his girlfriend Victoria Aparicio Cruz, and their roommate, Yaneth Gomez-Hernandez in Burien, Washington, earlier this month.

The 29-year-old suspect, who has a wife and children in Guatemala, stabbed the two women dozens of times in the gruesome attack.

Marvin Ortiz-Montecinos was charged Friday, Sept. 12, with two counts of first-degree murder with deadly weapon enhancements in connection with the deaths of Victoria Aparicio Cruz and Yaneth Gomez-Hernandez. According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, Ortiz-Montecinos is accused of using a filet knife to stab his girlfriend Cruz, “slicing through her neck, slicing her hands in multiple places as she tried to defend herself, and stabbing her multiple times in the back even after she was clearly unresponsive and deceased.” Prosecutors allege that an hour before the attack, Ortiz-Montecinos “complained about Victoria breaking up with him,” per the documents. Gomez-Hernandez, who was roommates with the couple, was found naked with a towel covering part of her leg, per the documents. “It appears victim Yaneth Gomez-Hernandez, the defendant’s roommate, was violently and cruelly murdered simply for trying to intervene,” according to the documents. Gomez-Hernandez suffered 43 stab wounds. The documents states that "both women received neck wounds so large and deep it appears clear that the defendant was attempting to slice and saw at his victims, and not simply stab them." (People)

ICE has filed an immigration detainer for the suspect, FOX 13 reports, with a spokesperson telling the outlet "Ortiz is alleged to be one of the worst of the worst criminal aliens who pose a threat to the security of our communities."

Add to the list of atrocities that will be concealed by the legacy press and which a huge portion of the country will never once hear about. https://t.co/gEhl1LZylx — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 18, 2025

Last month, the Justice Department identified Washington as a sanctuary state because of its "policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws."

