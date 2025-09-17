Raffensperger Launches Bid for Georgia Governor

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched his campaign for governor on Wednesday, entering a crowded GOP field that includes Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, state Attorney General Chris Carr, Clark Dean, Scott Ellison, and Gregg Kirkpatrick.

A two-minute launch video starts by portraying Raffensperger as a fearless leader who has taken on liberals, including former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former President Joe Biden.

He also suggested he's unafraid of taking on those on the right, a nod to his efforts pushing back against President Trump in 2020 over Georgia's election results.

“I’m a conservative Republican, and I’m prepared to make the tough decisions,” Raffensperger says in the video. “I follow the law and the Constitution, and I always do the right thing for Georgia, no matter what."

The secretary of state pledges to deliver a "bold conservative agenda,” that includes bringing high-paying jobs to Georgia, lowering property taxes, ushering in more parental control in education, banning men in women's sports, and rewarding Georgians based on merit, talent, and hard work.

Brad Raffensperger is a job creator and bold, Christian conservative with a proven track record of doing the right thing. As our next Governor, Brad will fight to make life affordable and safe for hardworking Georgians. He will take on the woke left, corporate America, and any… pic.twitter.com/MahjCOQJYE — Brad for Georgia (@Brad4Georgia) September 17, 2025

President Trump has already endorsed Jones, however, highlighting his courage and loyalty.

"As the first member of the Georgia State Assembly to Endorse 'DONALD J. TRUMP' for President, Burt was strongly committed to my Campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us WIN. He has been with us from the very beginning. I know his family well, and have seen Burt tested at the most difficult levels and times — He is a WARRIOR, a successful Businessman, former SEC Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs football player (Known for his toughness!), and now, as Lieutenant Governor, Burt has proven he has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful State and Nation. As your next Governor, Burt Jones will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Continue to Secure our now Secure Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.



"Burt Jones for Governor has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump added.

Jones responded to Raffensperger's announcement on Wednesday.

Chris Carr and Brad Raffensperger have one thing in common: They are both Never Trumpers. There is only one candidate in this race that’s always supported and has the full and complete endorsement of @realDonaldTrump... pic.twitter.com/0TaTv2lPWV — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) September 17, 2025

