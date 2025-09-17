Trump Announces GOP to Host a Midterm Convention

President Trump confirmed Tuesday that Republicans will host a convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, an event typically held every four years ahead of presidential elections.

“The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that details such as time and location would be determined at a later date. “Stay tuned, it will be quite the Event, and very exciting!”

A spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, suggested the president took the idea from Democrats.

Just after Axios reported in August that Ken Martin, the Democratic National Committee chair, had been quietly pushing the idea of a smaller national convention ahead of the 2026 election, Trump floated doing the same on Truth Social the next day. [...] A DNC spokesperson said in a statement provided to Axios that "[t]o showcase our tremendous candidates running up and down the ballot and harness the amazing grassroots energy we're already seeing, several options are on the table for next year, including hosting a midterm convention." The statement continued, "The sincerest form of flattery is imitation and we're amused the President is following our lead." Flashback: Democrats used to hold such events before or after midterms in the 1970s and '80s, Axios' Alex Thompson reported, but they scrapped the event in 1986 after party leaders deemed it a waste of money and energy. And months into 2025, the DNC is still shouldering the cost of last year's election. At the end of July, the DNC had some $65 million less cash on hand than its Republican counterpart. (Axios)

