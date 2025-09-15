VIP
This Is a Turning Point
The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out
How Oregon's Football Coach Reacted to Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It Was Spot-on.
Here Are the NFL Teams That Refused to Hold Moments of Silence for...
A Local Fox Outlet Was Covering the Charlie Kirk Assassination When Something Was...
Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie...
Campus Audience Laughs As Pro-Life Activist Pauses Campus Event to Announce Kirk Was...
Teacher Suspended After Forcing Kids to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination Video
Before Responding To Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Our Side Should Only Ask One Question
Patel Reveals Where Robinson's DNA Was Found and What the Suspect Wrote Before...
Trump Calls the Latest Mamdani Endorsement a 'Shocking Development'
VIP
There's a Very Good Reason Ted Cruz Was Seen Painting Over Graffiti Along...
Vance Makes Announcement About 'The Charlie Kirk Show'
Building An Off-Ramp From Political Violence
Tipsheet

Trump, Bessent Tease Big Announcement About TikTok Deal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 15, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

President Trump on Monday suggested a potential TikTok deal had been reached that would make young people “very happy!”

"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China,  has gone VERY WELL!" he wrote on Truth Social. "It will be concluding shortly. A deal was also reached on a 'certain' company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one!!!"

Advertisement

Elaborating further, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a "framework" for a TikTok deal is in place and it should be completed during Friday’s meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping. 

“It’s between two private parties, but the commercial terms have been agreed upon,” he said, reports CNBC.

Bessent indicated that the framework could pivot the platform to a U.S.-controlled ownership.

The comments came during the latest round of trade discussions between the U.S. and China. Relations have soured between the two countries in recent months from Trump’s tariffs and other trade restrictions.

At the same time, the U.S. faces a Sept. 17 deadline to either divest TikTok’s U.S. business or shut down the social media app in the country.

Congress passed a law last year prohibiting app store operators like Apple and Google from distributing TikTok in the U.S. due to its “foreign adversary-controlled application” status.

But Trump postponed the shutdown in January, signing an executive order in January that gave ByteDance 75 more days to make a deal. Further extensions came by way of executive orders in April and in June. (CNBC)

Recommended

The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa
Here Are the NFL Teams That Refused to Hold Moments of Silence for Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Patel Reveals Where Robinson's DNA Was Found and What the Suspect Wrote Before Shooting Leah Barkoukis
Campus Audience Laughs As Pro-Life Activist Pauses Campus Event to Announce Kirk Was Shot Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa
Advertisement