VIP
Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's...
Here's a Liberal Media Take on Charlie Kirk That Was Classy
President Trump's Trip to Yankees Stadium on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Was...
No, South Park, You Didn't Need to Yank the Charlie Kirk Episode
Jen Psaki Can Shove It After These Remarks About Trump's Address About Charlie...
FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details
The Democratic Party is Evil, And Has No Excuse For It
Here's the Next City Trump is Targeting in His Crime Crackdown
An Emotional Cox Explains How Kirk's Own Words Helped Him Overcome His Anger...
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin [UPDATE: We Have...
VIP
UN Watch Delivers the Perfect Response to Critics of Israel Targeting Hamas in...
Watch: Vance Escorts Kirk's Coffin Before Air Force Two Flight Brings Him Home
Tipsheet

Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 12, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

The man who was questioning Charlie Kirk the moment he was shot on Wednesday spoke out about the assassination, calling it a "tragedy" that's "hard to grapple with." 

Advertisement

Hunter Kozak, a student at Utah Valley University, explained on Instagram that his exchange with Kirk came after he made a recent video responding to a question the activist posted on X last month following the horrific school shooting in Minneapolis. 

In that post, Kirk wrote: "The suspected Minneapolis school shooter included a 'Defend Equality' sticker in his manifesto that included a rifle over a trans flag. He also allegedly pursued a legal name change to Robin, his apparent trans name. He wrote 'Kill Donald Trump' on the weapon used in the school shooting. First Nashville, now this. How many times makes a trend?"

Kozak disputed Kirk's characterization of transgenders and argued they are "surprisingly and extremely nonviolent."

When he noticed Kirk was set to begin The American Comeback Tour at his campus, he came ready to discuss the issue with him in person. 

As he explained in the video, "people have obviously pointed to the irony that the point I was trying to make is how peaceful the left was … right before he got shot."

Kozak then called out those "who think this is the answer." 

"You sick f****** psychos," he said. "It’s not." 

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Despite their political differences, Kozak, a married father of two, lamented the dehumanization of Kirk and stressed this is not the way forward. 

"As much as I disagree with Charlie Kirk … he is still a human being. Have we forgotten that?” 

"It’s awful and a father doesn’t have his kids anymore. Charlie had two kids and a wife. I have two kids and a wife … his 1-year-old boy will grow up without memories of his dad. It’s a tragedy and it’s hard to grapple with. I’m part of a community that’s struggling to grapple with it right now.”

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business Kurt Schlichter
An Emotional Cox Explains How Kirk's Own Words Helped Him Overcome His Anger About the Assassination Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin [UPDATE: We Have a Name] Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement