Member of the European Parliament Wanted a Moment of Silence for Kirk. You Can Guess What Happened Next.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 11, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

A request for a minute of silence to honor Charlie Kirk was rejected in the European Parliament on Thursday, prompting backlash from conservative lawmakers. 

“Madam President, dear colleagues, the murder of political activist Charlie Kirk, a husband, loving father, and patriot, has shocked the world,” said Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers. “We must strongly condemn political violence and rhetoric that incites violence. Please stand with me in reflection and prayer in his honor, and I yield the rest of my time for a moment of silence,” he said.

But [European Parliament President Roberta] Metsola rejected the proposal, with a spokesperson for the Parliament president telling POLITICO, “Minutes of silence are announced by the president at the opening of the plenary.” The opening of the plenary took place on Monday.

The spokesperson later added:  “If there is a request for a minute of silence, the request must come from a political group to be held at the opening of the session. if there is a request it can of course be done in October.”

Instead, Weimers was “allowed a point of order on this, that’s what was agreed,” a press officer for his party, the Sweden Democrats, told POLITICO. He was permitted to make a statement on Kirk’s shooting before the voting session began.

Weimers began his statement, then tried to yield his remaining time for a silent tribute, but the Parliament vice president chairing the session, Katarina Barley from the S&D group, interrupted it — sparking an outcry from right-wing and far-right MEPs who banged their desk and shouted.

“We have discussed this, and you know the president said no to a minute of silence,” said Barley, in response to the lawmakers’ protests. Her statement was met by applause from centrist and left-wing political factions. (Politico)

"As conservatives, we requested a minute of silence in the European Parliament to honor Charlie Kirk. The left, calling themselves democrats, naturally refused," said Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński. "They are the same everywhere… Even in the face of death, they are incapable of showing human compassion. Therefore, I will organize an exhibition in the European Parliament commemorating Charlie Kirk. His legacy will bear fruit…"

