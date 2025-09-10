New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend
The NYT Headline About the Charlotte Stabbing Is Beyond Disgusting
OK Gov: Drag Shows Are Banned. OK AG: No, They're Not.
Trump's Reaction to These Protesters During Dinner in D.C. Was Amazing
What the Hell Is Going on in Poland?
VIP
Conservatives Descend Upon DC and There Was Much Rejoicing
Wasted Land
When Political Cowardice Kills
Family of Iryna Zarutska Demands Justice After Brutal Light Rail Killing
Is Anyone Surprised Charlotte's Democrat Mayor Refused to Do This After Winning Mayoral...
VIP
Vance Gave It Right Back to Critics Upset With His Take on the...
California Proves Mail-In Voting Is Doggone Crazy
Arizona Republicans Hold the Line Against Left-Wing Agenda
Target Effort to Play Politics Is a Case Study in Corporate Confusion and...
Tipsheet

Wholesale Inflation in August Just Smashed Economists' Expectations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 10, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

President Trump celebrated wholesale inflation declining in August after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the Producer Price Index fell .1 percent last month. Economists predicted a .3 percent rise.

Advertisement

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which captures inflation in the supply chain before it hits consumers — showed that wholesale inflation decelerated in August after advancing 0.7% in July. Wholesale services prices fell 0.2% from July on smaller profit margins at retailers and wholesalers, which might be a sign that those companies are absorbing the cost of President Donald Trump’s sweeping taxes — tariffs — on imports. [...]

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices also fell 0.1% from July and were up 2.8% from a year earlier.

The numbers were lower than economists had forecast. [...]

Wholesale prices can offer an early look at where consumer inflation might be headed. Economists also watch it because some of its components, notably measures of health care and financial services, flow into the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index.

The drop in producer prices makes it even more likely that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate next week for the first time this year. (AP via WTOP)

Recommended

Trump's Reaction to These Protesters During Dinner in D.C. Was Amazing Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network, argued the latest report gives the Fed "even more justification" for cutting the interest rates "by at least 50 basis points" during next week's meeting.

"Thanks to President Trump and Republican policies, small businesses no longer have to worry about runaway inflation that destroys profit margins and alienates customers," he said in a statement. "Now, the biggest threat they face is artificially high interest rates from a politicized Fed. When small businesses can't access credit, they can't reinvest in their businesses and create jobs in their communities. Low and predictable inflation ensures the Fed can finally cut rates to free up capital and empower small businesses to kick start the Main Street resurgence."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Reaction to These Protesters During Dinner in D.C. Was Amazing Matt Vespa
Is Anyone Surprised Charlotte's Democrat Mayor Refused to Do This After Winning Mayoral Primary? Leah Barkoukis
New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend Matt Vespa
The NYT Headline About the Charlotte Stabbing Is Beyond Disgusting Matt Vespa
What the Hell Is Going on in Poland? Matt Vespa
Wasted Land John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Reaction to These Protesters During Dinner in D.C. Was Amazing Matt Vespa
Advertisement