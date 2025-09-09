Trump's FBI Takes on Another Liberal City
Tipsheet

'Form of Political Terrorism': Crime Against Child by Repeat Offender Enrages Miller

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 09, 2025 11:40 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A crime against a child committed by a repeat offender in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is making headlines following the murder of a Ukrainian refugee at the hands of a career criminal in North Carolina. 

Anthony Jelks Jr. was arrested Monday after being accused of raping a 4-year-old girl and giving the child a sexually transmitted disease. 

Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Moore said it's "extremely frustrating" because authorities have arrested Jelks six times over the last six to seven years.

According to an affidavit, the child told the complainant that Jelks “pulled her pants down and got on top of her.” The complainant told investigators the victim was allowed to stay overnight at Jelks’ residence and dropped off on Aug. 1.

The child was taken to the hospital to be examined after the injuries were seen. According to police documents, the child tested positive for chlamydia.

While investigating Jelks, officers learned that he previously had an indecent behavior with juveniles charge in November 2022. He was accused of trying to solicit lewd videos and photos from a 9-year-old girl through Instagram. (KLFY)

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore told local media outlets his office will consider every option on the table in its case against Jelks, including surgical castration.

“I can’t think of anything worse than raping a child,” Moore told WAFB

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller highlighted the tragic case as another example of the "political terrorism" Americans are facing from the "Democrat Party's policy of mass releasing monsters onto our streets." 

Pointing to last month's horrific murder on a Charlotte train, Miller argued the left's embrace of catch-and-release "cannot be explained unless you deeply, fundamentally hate America." 

CRIME STEPHEN MILLER

