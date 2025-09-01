Trump Declares D.C. a Crime-Free Zone

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared Washington, D.C., a “crime free zone,” saying it only took 12 days after he federalized the police force and deployed the National Guard for law and order to be restored to the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Supporting his remarks, Trump posted the Aug. 30 situational report, showing 76 arrests were made and five firearms were seized. "This is a list I get every single day!" he said.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The president also offered praise for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for working with his administration to crack down on crime in the city.

"Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C.," he wrote on Truth Social. "Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent Crime, instead of working with us to completely ELIMINATE it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE."

Trump said it would be great if the same could be said for other liberal cities across America, pointing specifically to "crime drenched Baltimore," Chicago, L.A., and New York.

"It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!" he urged their leaders. "Mayor Bowser’s ratings have gone up, in a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes. It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being SMART. The top Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us. They were completely overwhelmed! If we hadn’t gone in early, on top of the Palisades plus fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics. Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go Woke on us. D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Despite her initial concern over Trump’s Operation Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful, Bowser recently acknowledged it’s working.

"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city,” she said.

"Having more federal law enforcement officers on the street — we think having more stops that got to illegal guns has helped," Bowser added. "We think that there is more accountability in the system, or at least perceived accountability in the system, that is driving down illegal behavior. We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides, and we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings (87 percent)."

D.C. Mayor Bowser: We "greatly appreciate" the surge.

"The difference between this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents a 87% reduction in carjackings" in the city, she says, adding that "neighborhoods feel safer and are safer" because of it. pic.twitter.com/H3JjJprK4y — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 27, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.