Ilhan Omar's 'I'm Not a Millionaire' Narrative Just Got Put Through the Shredder
Wait, Did CBS News Deceptively Edit Kristi Noem's Interview on Face the Nation?
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Obliterated Fed Governor's Legal Narrative on Mortgage Fiasco
Dems, Please Cry More About the New Rules
VIP
Democrats Have Nothing But Trump Hatred To Run on
They've Lost Their Minds
Gavin Newsom Has Republicans on the Ropes on Crime Because They Can't Speak...
Democrats Descend to Deeper Depths of Trump Despair
Trump Fires Back at Left-Wing Rumors: 'Never Felt Better'
Trump’s Enforcement Measures Drastically Reduce Illegal Alien Deaths in Eagle Pass
Rogue Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Most of Trump’s New Tariffs
Trump Labor Board Must End Biden Policies That Gut Workers’ Individual Rights
Labor Day is Really All About American Exceptionalism
The Toll of War
Tipsheet

Trump Declares D.C. a Crime-Free Zone

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 01, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared Washington, D.C., a “crime free zone,” saying it only took 12 days after he federalized the police force and deployed the National Guard for law and order to be restored to the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Supporting his remarks, Trump posted the Aug. 30 situational report, showing 76 arrests were made and five firearms were seized. "This is a list I get every single day!" he said. 

The president also offered praise for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for working with his administration to crack down on crime in the city.

"Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C.," he wrote on Truth Social. "Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent Crime, instead of working with us to completely ELIMINATE it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE."

Trump said it would be great if the same could be said for other liberal cities across America, pointing specifically to "crime drenched Baltimore," Chicago, L.A., and New York. 

"It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!" he urged their leaders. "Mayor Bowser’s ratings have gone up, in a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes. It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being SMART. The top Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us. They were completely overwhelmed! If we hadn’t gone in early, on top of the Palisades plus fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics. Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go Woke on us. D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!"

Recommended

Dems, Please Cry More About the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Despite her initial concern over Trump’s Operation Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful, Bowser recently acknowledged it’s working.

"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city,” she said. 

"Having more federal law enforcement officers on the street — we think having more stops that got to illegal guns has helped," Bowser added. "We think that there is more accountability in the system, or at least perceived accountability in the system, that is driving down illegal behavior. We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides, and we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings (87 percent)." 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems, Please Cry More About the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Ilhan Omar's 'I'm Not a Millionaire' Narrative Just Got Put Through the Shredder Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Has Republicans on the Ropes on Crime Because They Can't Speak the Truth Scott Morefield
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Obliterated Fed Governor's Legal Narrative on Mortgage Fiasco Matt Vespa
Wes Moore’s Bronze Star Falsehood Implodes Under Scrutiny Sarah Arnold
Trump Fires Back at Left-Wing Rumors: 'Never Felt Better' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems, Please Cry More About the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement