Homan Reveals How Many of the Unaccompanied Children Lost Under Biden Have Been Located

Border czar Tom Homan revealed the Trump administration has found tens of thousands of the unaccompanied children who went missing under the Biden administration.

"Out of the 300,000 children, I looked at the numbers just yesterday, we located over 23,000 of them,” he said on Fox News. “So, 23,000 locations of the 300,000. But President Trump is committed. We’re not gonna stop until we find every one of them or at least run every lead down of those 300,000 children. So that’s a big plus for the administration, because the last administration wasn’t even looking for them.”

As the New York Post reported last month, many of these children were "condemned to a 'conveyor belt' of rape and abuse."

When Homan announced the Department of Homeland Security had found 10,000 of the children in July, he blasted the media for ignoring the story.

“The media’s simply not covering it,” he said at the time. “This should be a nonpartisan issue. Arresting public safety threats and national security threats, everybody should be on same page on that. Rescuing children, I mean, it should be a nonpartisan issue. Everybody should be in lockstep on that, but they’re not. The media’s lying. The Democrats don’t want President Trump to be successful, but I’ve got news for them; we are being successful. Every illegal alien public safety threat we arrest makes this country safer. Every national security threat we take off this street and deport makes us safer and we’re rescuing thousands of children.”

