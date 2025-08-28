Prayer Vigil for Annunciation Catholic School Shooting Devolved Into a Political Circus La...
Some of Fox News' Coverage of the Minneapolis Shooting Seemed to Be Taking...
What This Kid Did When Annunciation Catholic School Shooter Opened Fire Is Flat-Out...
FBI: Minneapolis Shooting Was an Act of Anti-Catholic Domestic Terrorism
CNN Reporter: Semi-Automatic Rifles Can Fire Dozens of Bullets With One Trigger Pull
Major Shakeup Coming: Trump and GOP Plot Sweeping Crime Crackdown
Remember the Sandwich Guy? A Grand Jury Just Decided His Fate.
VIP
Supreme Court Sends Permit Challenge to Conference
Kamala Harris’ Failed Campaign Still Draining Millions From Democrats
US Economy Beats Expectations: Q2 GDP Revised Up
Fired CDC Director Refuses to Step Down As Other Top Officials Resign
Air Force Reverses This Biden Administration Decision on Ashli Babbitt
VIP
Cracker Barrel Just Ditched More Than Its New Logo in Another Win for...
Well, Well, Well: Another Pro-Hamas Bigot Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Tipsheet

Psaki Lashes Out at Prayer After School Shooting. JD Vance Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 28, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday called out the left’s “bizarre” attack on prayer in the aftermath of tragedies, responding directly to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki’s criticism following Wednesday’s tragic school shooting in Minnesota.

Advertisement

After a gunman opened during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17 others, the Democrat lashed out that “Prayer is not freaking enough.”

“Prayers does not end school shootings,” she added. “Prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

Vance stepped into inform Psaki why so many people turn to God in prayer.  

“We pray because our hearts are broken,” he said. “We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?”

He followed up, “Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. ‘How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!’ What are you even talking about?”

Recommended

Well, Well, Well: Another Pro-Hamas Bigot Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Guy Benson
Advertisement

As Matt reported Wednesday, Psaki was not the lone voice on the left criticizing prayer.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JD VANCE JEN PSAKI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, Well, Well: Another Pro-Hamas Bigot Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Guy Benson
Air Force Reverses This Biden Administration Decision on Ashli Babbitt Leah Barkoukis
Which Democrat Will Merge Into the 2028 Sane Lane? Kurt Schlichter
Kamala Harris’ Failed Campaign Still Draining Millions From Democrats Dmitri Bolt
Major Shakeup Coming: Trump and GOP Plot Sweeping Crime Crackdown Jeff Charles
Remember the Sandwich Guy? A Grand Jury Just Decided His Fate. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, Well, Well: Another Pro-Hamas Bigot Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Guy Benson
Advertisement