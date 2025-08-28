Psaki Lashes Out at Prayer After School Shooting. JD Vance Responds.

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday called out the left’s “bizarre” attack on prayer in the aftermath of tragedies, responding directly to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki’s criticism following Wednesday’s tragic school shooting in Minnesota.

After a gunman opened during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17 others, the Democrat lashed out that “Prayer is not freaking enough.”

“Prayers does not end school shootings,” she added. “Prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

Vance stepped into inform Psaki why so many people turn to God in prayer.

“We pray because our hearts are broken,” he said. “We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?”

He followed up, “Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. ‘How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!’ What are you even talking about?”

As Matt reported Wednesday, Psaki was not the lone voice on the left criticizing prayer.

CNN's Dana Bash just said this on live TV:



"Forget about thoughts and prayers. These kids were literally praying when they were murdered through a church window.”



Disgusting pic.twitter.com/iwryj0i7K7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2025

Mayor Jacob Frey: "Minneapolis will continue to be a safe haven for the trans community."



Frey when a trans person kills Catholics children: "Your prayers mean nothing." pic.twitter.com/qD4RlcjNSy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2025

