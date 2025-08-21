Vance Has a Message for Musk About Starting a Third Party

Vice President JD Vance gave Elon Musk some advice about creating a third party, saying the billionaire entrepreneur would be better off trying to “fix the Republican Party" than move forward with plans for an "America Party."

"My advice to Elon would be to try to fix the Republican Party. Try to push it in your own way. Disagree with me all you want, disagree with the president of the United States, but don't pretend that you can make a big difference with a third party," Vance said Wednesday on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

"I think Elon would make a much bigger difference if he stayed loyal to President Trump's Republican Party, and if he had disagreements, express those disagreements from the inside as opposed from the outside,” the VP added.

Despite Musk's very public feud with President Trump earlier this year over spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill, Vance said there’s no going back to being seen neutrally.

"[W]hether you like it or not, you are now perceived by the far left as on the side of the American right," Vance said.

"You believe in law and order, you believe in closed borders, you believe in economic growth and prosperity, you believe in making things in the United States of America," the VP continued. "The idea that Elon is ever going to go back to being sort of in the middle, where Democrats and Republicans both like him, that's just not going to happen. He is perceived as being on the American right."

Vance's advice to Musk came after The Wall Street Journal reported that he's backing off his plan for a third-party, citing “people with knowledge of his plans."

Musk, in turn, said “Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true."

