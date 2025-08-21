Why Are Dems Bleeding Voters Everywhere? Watch This MSNBC Segment.
NYT Reporter Gets Wrecked Trying to Attack Trump's D.C. Takeover
Eric Adams, Silly Stuff Like This Will Help Get Zohran Mamdani Elected Mayor...
The Latest Anti-Trump Stunt From Gavin Newsom Is Disgusting
CO Secretary of State Said Something Pretty Funny Responding to Trump's Order on...
Sorry, Green Freaks, Your Global Warming Narrative Just Took Another Major Blow
The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff
California’s Governor Hairdo Can’t Help Himself
Trump Is About to Take Deadly Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels
Chip Roy Launches Attorney General Campaign
Gabbard Announces 'Serious Change' to ODNI
VIP
Of Course That's How Newsom Responded to Bed Bath & Beyond's California Update
Why Would We Want Bad People Here?
Evil Flourishes in our Public Schools When Good Citizens Do Nothing
Tipsheet

Vance Has a Message for Musk About Starting a Third Party

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 21, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President JD Vance gave Elon Musk some advice about creating a third party, saying the billionaire entrepreneur would be better off trying to “fix the Republican Party" than move forward with plans for an "America Party." 

Advertisement

"My advice to Elon would be to try to fix the Republican Party. Try to push it in your own way. Disagree with me all you want, disagree with the president of the United States, but don't pretend that you can make a big difference with a third party," Vance said Wednesday on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

"I think Elon would make a much bigger difference if he stayed loyal to President Trump's Republican Party, and if he had disagreements, express those disagreements from the inside as opposed from the outside,” the VP added.

Despite Musk's very public feud with President Trump earlier this year over spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill, Vance said there’s no going back to being seen neutrally. 

"[W]hether you like it or not, you are now perceived by the far left as on the side of the American right," Vance said.

"You believe in law and order, you believe in closed borders, you believe in economic growth and prosperity, you believe in making things in the United States of America," the VP continued. "The idea that Elon is ever going to go back to being sort of in the middle, where Democrats and Republicans both like him, that's just not going to happen. He is perceived as being on the American right."

Recommended

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Vance's advice to Musk came after The Wall Street Journal reported that he's backing off his plan for a third-party, citing “people with knowledge of his plans."

Musk, in turn, said “Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ELON MUSK JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
NYT Confirmed Two Things With Their Piece About the Dems' Political 'Death Cycle' Matt Vespa
Gabbard Announces 'Serious Change' to ODNI Leah Barkoukis
Sorry, Green Freaks, Your Global Warming Narrative Just Took Another Major Blow Matt Vespa
CO Secretary of State Said Something Pretty Funny Responding to Trump's Order on Mail-in Ballots Matt Vespa
LOOK! I GOT MY GENDER AFFIRMATION SCOUT BADGE! Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement