Stephen Miller Has a Message for Those Protesting Trump's Crackdown on D.C. Crime

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 20, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Wednesday blasted the “stupid white hippies” protesting the federal takeover of Washington, D.C., to make the nation’s capital “safe and beautiful” once again.

Miller, who was at Union Station to praise the National Guard troops and law enforcement officers for their role in bringing violent crime down, gave those who showed up to demonstrate an earful.

"All these demonstrators...they're not part of this city and never have been," Miller said as he stood alongside Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. "And by the way, most of the citizens that live in Washington, D.C., are black. This is not a city that has had any safety for its black citizens for generations. President Trump is the one who is fixing that...so we're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap, because they're all over 90 years old, and we're gonna get back in the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington, D.C."

When a reporter pressed Vance over whether the administration would be releasing "evidence" of D.C.'s crime problem, the VP urged her to "just look around."

Even though Vance pointed her to statistics from the Justice Department and FBI showing the capital's crime problems, he urged her to talk to any D.C. resident.

"We talk about human rights. We hear these people outside screaming 'free D.C.,' let's free D.C. from lawlessness, let's free Washington, D.C. from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world, let's free Washington, D.C., so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure," he said. "That's what we're trying to free D.C. from, and as Stephen said, it's kind of bizarre that we have a bunch old primarily white people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they've never felt danger in their entire lives."

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CRIME JD VANCE STEPHEN MILLER WASHINGTON

