Entire Border Wall Will Get a New Look at Trump's Request

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the entire border wall will get a fresh coat of black paint to help deter illegal immigrants attempting to scale the structure.

During a press conference in front of a section of the border wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Noem said President Trump came up with the idea.

“It’s tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible. It also goes deep into the ground, which would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under. And today we are also going to be painting it black,” she explained.

“That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb,” Noem continued.

"So, we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally, to not break our federal laws, but that they will abide and come to our country the right way so that they can stay and have the opportunity to become United States citizens and pursue the American dream,” she added.

Additionally, the paint will have the added benefit of preventing the structure from rusting, the secretary noted.

Thanks to funding that dropped from the One Big Beautiful Bill, the administration will also be investing in technology, cameras, sensors, and more to strengthen border security.

