California Dems Fail Miserably Answering This Simple Question About Their New Congressiona...
Tulsi Gabbard Strips Security Clearance From Deep State Clowns, Including This CNN Analyst
Here's the Hat Trump Showed the French President. I'm Shocked the Libs Haven't...
*This* Was the Best Reaction to Andrew Yang's 'Make Voting Easier' Tweet
VIP
Bret Baier's Run-in With the Police Destroys This Liberal Narrative
VIP
The Ridiculous Gavin Newsom Will Not Save the Democrats
No Boots, No Bluster, No Problem
NYT: Democrats Are Hemorrhaging Voters Across the Map
Boston Mayor Says She Won't Cooperate With ICE. DHS Responds.
VIP
Here's What US Officials Will Now Screen for in Immigrant Benefit Requests
Trump Has Proven Himself The 'Peace World-Leader'
Too Big to Believe
The Due Process Delusion: When Migrants Demand Rights They Don’t Have
Trump Seeks to Eliminate Shady Mass Mail-in Voting
Tipsheet

Entire Border Wall Will Get a New Look at Trump's Request

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 20, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the entire border wall will get a fresh coat of black paint to help deter illegal immigrants attempting to scale the structure.

Advertisement

During a press conference in front of a section of the border wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Noem said President Trump came up with the idea.

“It’s tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible. It also goes deep into the ground, which would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under. And today we are also going to be painting it black,” she explained. 

“That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb,” Noem continued. 

"So, we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally, to not break our federal laws, but that they will abide and come to our country the right way so that they can stay and have the opportunity to become United States citizens and pursue the American dream,” she added.

Additionally, the paint will have the added benefit of preventing the structure from rusting, the secretary noted. 

Recommended

NYT: Democrats Are Hemorrhaging Voters Across the Map Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Thanks to funding that dropped from the One Big Beautiful Bill, the administration will also be investing in technology, cameras, sensors, and more to strengthen border security.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT: Democrats Are Hemorrhaging Voters Across the Map Dmitri Bolt
California Dems Fail Miserably Answering This Simple Question About Their New Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
Boston Mayor Says She Won't Cooperate With ICE. DHS Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Tulsi Gabbard Strips Security Clearance From Deep State Clowns, Including This CNN Analyst Matt Vespa
Here's the Hat Trump Showed the French President. I'm Shocked the Libs Haven't Melted Down Yet. Matt Vespa
*This* Was the Best Reaction to Andrew Yang's 'Make Voting Easier' Tweet Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT: Democrats Are Hemorrhaging Voters Across the Map Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement