Jessica Tarlov Shocked a 'Kid' Was Able to Expose $100 Million in Fraud in Minnesota

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 30, 2025 2:30 PM
Fox News' Jessica Tarlov said on Monday that there is no way some "kid" was able to uncover more than $100 million in fraud in Minnesota. 

Nick Shirley, a YouTuber and independent journalist, went from childcare center to childcare center in Minnesota, seeking to enroll his fictitious child. The places he visited had been receiving millions in taxpayer funds, and were either closed down in unmarked buildings, appeared empty during operating hours, were willing to enroll a child without any proof the child existed, or slammed the door in his face when they were questioned. 

Oddly enough, we are more inclined to trust a "kid" than much of the leftist mainstream media. This "kid" was willing to do the investigative work that outlets like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and others simply refuse to undertake. 

Rather than dedicating their energy to uncovering the truth, these networks spend countless hours and resources attempting to cover up former President Biden's mental decline and portray President Trump as a fascist dictator. Whether it’s criticizing the construction of the White House ballroom, questioning the deployment of the National Guard to restore safety in major American cities, or demonizing his policies on illegal immigration and immigration from dangerous countries, the mainstream media always prioritizes playing cover for some and heavily scrutinizing those they don't like. 

Meanwhile, this "kid," armed with nothing but a camera, a few facts, and some pointed questions, delivered real journalism, providing voters and taxpayers with crucial information that helps them hold politicians accountable for their actions at the ballot box. 

If the mainstream media had done its job, this fraud would have been exposed long ago, saving Minnesota taxpayers millions. 

That’s what real journalism does, and it doesn't take a massive network like CNN to accomplish those goals.

