Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel to Putin

CNN's Scott Jennings slammed Emma Vigeland after she claimed the war between Israel and Gaza was equivalent to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Instead of comparing Putin to Hamas, she argued that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip were the closer parallel.

I don't understand. Israel is our ally. Not a single word in your speech for the atrocities committed on October the 7th. Not a single word for the idea that Israel has every right to defend itself. Not a single word, for the fact that Hamas right now is killing people inside of Gaza, their own people. You seem to lay it all at the feet of Israel, a democratic ally, and your own country, and you have negative word for the terrorists who raped and murdered and kidnapped. Zero!. None! None. And you still don't. You still don't.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Scott Jennings ERUPTS on leftist Emma Vigeland after she said Israel-Gaza is the same thing as Putin invading Ukraine, IGNORING Oct. 7th



Vigeland went on to repeatedly cite international groups accusing Israel of committing genocide or human rights violations in the Gaza Strip. While these organizations may hold credibility among liberals, they have repeatedly demonstrated ineffectiveness, such as placing a country like Somalia, which cannot even ensure its own security, as chair of the UN Security Council, and have shown a willingness to alter the definition of genocide to ensure Israel falls within its parameters.

For leftists like Vigeland, it’s preferable to ignore the horror of October 7 and focus all scrutiny on Israel’s response to the terror attack rather than the attack itself. Then persuade the public to trust the views of countless bureaucratic global organizations over their own eyes and common sense.

