TDS Drives Jimmy Kimmel to Get Italian Citizenship

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 16, 2025 12:30 PM
Jimmy Kimmel obtained Italian citizenship in case he needs to leave America because of President Trump, the comedian told Sarah Silverman on her podcast last week.

“A lot of people I know are thinking about where they can get citizenship,” Silverman said. 

“I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel noted. “It’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable. Like I feel like it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be.”

It’s been no secret how Kimmel and Trump feel about one another. 

Kimmel has criticized Trump pretty much nonstop on his late-night show since before the president first won the White House in 2016.

Trump has previously called Kimmel “stupid” and recently said the ABC host would be the next to lose his job after CBS announced in July that it wasn’t renewing Stephen Colbert’s contract.

Trump celebrated the news that “The Late Show” would end soon and predicted Kimmel would face the same fate. “[Kimmel] has less talent than Colbert,” the president posted on Truth Social.

Trump doubled down during a press conference last week, saying anyone off the street could do a better job than Kimmel and other mainstream late-night hosts. (Lost Angeles Times)

Tags:

JIMMY KIMMEL

