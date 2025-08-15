D.C. Mayor, AG Signal They Will Not Comply With Bondi's Latest Order; UPDATE: D.C. AG Sues

An order issued Thursday evening by Attorney General Pam Bondi appointing Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency, as D.C.’s “emergency police commissioner” quickly drew opposition from the district’s mayor and attorney general.

Cole, Bondi said, will assume “powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police” and the Metropolitan Police Department “must receive approval from Commissioner Cole” prior to issuing orders—authority D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb pushed back on, calling the directive “unlawful.”

“Members of MPD must continue to follow your orders and not the orders of any official not appointed by the Mayor,” Schwalb wrote to the current police chief, Pamela Smith.

Mayor Muriel Bowser also rejected the order.

"Let us be clear about what the law requires during a Presidential declared emergency: it requires the mayor of Washington, DC to provide the services of the Metropolitan Police Department for federal purposes at the request of the President," she said on X. "We have followed the law. In reference to the U.S. Attorney General’s order, there is no statute that conveys the District’s personnel authority to a federal official."

Bondi’s directive came hours after Smith directed MPD officers to share information with immigration agencies regarding people not in custody — such as someone involved in a traffic stop or checkpoint. The Justice Department said Bondi disagreed with the police chief’s directive because it allowed for continued enforcement of “sanctuary policies.” Bondi said she was rescinding that order as well as other MPD policies limiting inquires into immigration status and preventing arrests based solely on federal immigration warrants. All new directives must now receive approval from Cole, the attorney general said. (AP)

.@AGPamBondi’s order issues the following 5 directives:



1️⃣ Terry Cole @DEAHQ is now @DCPoliceDept Emergency Police Commissioner assuming “all the powers & duties vested in the DC Chief of Police”



MPD “MUST receive approval from Commissioner Cole” before issuing any directive — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 15, 2025

3️⃣ .@AGPamBondi RESCINDED MPD’s June 2024 General Order limiting inquiries into immigration status — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 15, 2025

5️⃣ .@AGPamBondi also directed MPD to FULLY ENFORCE section 22-1307 of the DC Code, which makes it unlawful to crowd or obstruct streets, public or private building entrances, passage through parks, and engage in or continue demonstrations where it is unlawful or after being told… — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 15, 2025

.@AGPamBondi on ordering the END of D.C.'s so-called "sanctuary" policies: "You must comply. You must give the information to our @ICEgov, to our @DHSgov officers — if they have information of an illegal alien living in D.C., they must give us that information." https://t.co/iqXYcvhqe7 pic.twitter.com/9AAPKWeYTM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 15, 2025

UPDATE: On Friday morning, Schwalb announced a lawsuit challenging the federal takeover of D.C. police.

The federal government's power over DC is not absolute, and it should not be exercised as such.



Section 740 of the Home Rule Act permits the President to request MPD's services.



But it can only be done temporarily, for special emergencies, and solely for federal purposes. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

On Monday, the President signed an Executive Order invoking Section 740 and declaring he was placing MPD under direct federal control.



And last night, the US Attorney General issued an order to replace Chief Smith with a federal official, rescind MPD policies, and take over MPD. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

This is an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home.



Our office will go to court to defend Home Rule, block the unlawful orders, and maintain MPD under District control.



We have no choice but to stand up for DC residents' rights and safety. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

