You Won't Believe Where the Sandwich-Throwing Suspect Worked...Until Today

The man who was charged with a felony after he allegedly hurled a hoagie at a federal officer on Sunday has been fired from his job at the Department of Justice, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday.

The sandwich-throwing suspect identified as Sean Dunn is seen on video that’s now gone viral screaming at federal officers before launching his sub and running, prompting the agents to chase after him.

"F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!" he screamed before the alleged assault, a police affidavit states.

🚨#BREAKING: A DC man has been charged with felony assault charges after hitting a federal agent with Subway sandwich



📌#Washington | #DC



A Washington, D.C. man is now facing federal charges after allegedly throwing a sub-style sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection… pic.twitter.com/e2zcx20Y1E — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 13, 2025

Bondi said this was an example of the Deep State the Trump administration is up against.

"If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you," the AG said on X.

“I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER,” she continued. “Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony. This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you.



I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.



This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven… https://t.co/l1jWVjLJPA — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 14, 2025

The performatively effeminate sub chucker who got rung up on felony assault against a federal officer was a DOJ employee! Incredible. https://t.co/WHjiBGCIcs — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2025

Earlier, Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said the suspect may have thought what he did was funny, but he's not laughing anymore.

"We're gonna back the police to the hilt," she added. “So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted.



This guy thought it was funny—well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony. pic.twitter.com/O0NVAFDZrU — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 13, 2025

