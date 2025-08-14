Hunter Biden Responds to $1 Billion Legal Threat From Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump is going after Hunter Biden for what she says are “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements,” the former first son made linking her to disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Aug. 6, Trump’s lawyer, Alejandro Brito, wrote to Biden demanding he retract the comments made in an interview with Andrew Callaghan.

She will “pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito wrote.

Biden’s comments, falsely claiming Epstein introduced Melania to Trump, were widely circulated on social media and in various media outlets.

BREAKING: First lady Melania Trump is putting Hunter Biden "on $1 Billion notice" over his "false and defamatory" comments, according to Fox News.



Melania Trump is threatening major legal action if Biden refuses to "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and… pic.twitter.com/IC3fpNsiJl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2025

Brito said that Biden’s "source" for the false statements is "serial fabulist Michael Wolff, whose lies were published by The Daily Beast in the article titled ‘Melania Trump ‘very involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author.’" […] Brito demanded, on behalf of the first lady, that Biden "immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the video and any and all other false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump in as conspicuous a manner as they were originally published." Brito also demanded, on behalf of the first lady, that Biden "immediately issue an apology for the false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump." (Fox News)

Brito put Biden on a $1 billion notice.

"If you do not comply with the above by August 7, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. EST, Mrs. Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce her legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for over $1 Billion Dollars in damages," Brito wrote. "You are on notice."

NEW - Melania Trump demands Hunter Biden retract "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" about Epstein and her, threatening legal action if Hunter does not comply. pic.twitter.com/3hSBWBjVpo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 13, 2025

On Thursday, Biden dismissed the threat in an interview with Callahan.

Hunter Biden responds to the letter sent by Melania Trump demanding he apologize for the false and defamatory statement that she was introduced to Donald by Jeffrey Epstein:



“F*ck that.”



Gosh I hope she takes everything they own. pic.twitter.com/QfMygX6fBo — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 14, 2025

