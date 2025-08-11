D.C. Police Commander Was Cooking the Books on Crime
Cornerstone University Appoints Salem Media's Eric Metaxas As Distinguished Fellow
D.C. Police Are Now Under Federal Control
Watch These Dem Govs Get Wrecked on National Television Over Gerrymandering Hypocrisy
No Way Politico Thought They Could Publish This Without a Healthy Dose of...
Bill Maher Tried to Get Into It With Dr. Phil on ICE Raids..and...
CNN Decided to Weigh In on the WNBA Sex Toy Story...and the First...
Federal Judge Shoots Down DOJ Push to Unseal Ghislaine Maxwell's Grand Jury Records
Is Mamdani a Good Choice for NYC Mayor? Hochul Responds.
Abbott Issues a Warning Over Redistricting Fight With Dems
VIP
Another Nation Plans to Recognize Palestine As a State Next Month
Why Is Everything So Expensive?
We Need Lower Drug Costs — But Not at the Expense of the...
When 'Free Speech' Becomes Too Expensive
Tipsheet

It's 'Liberation Day in DC' As Trump Vows to Take Capital Back

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 11, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that Washington, D.C., will be “liberated” from the crime that has been plaguing the Democrat-run district. 

 "LIBERATION DAY IN D.C. WE ARE TAKING OUR CAPITAL BACK!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Advertisement

"Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today!" he continued in a follow-up post. "Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Trump will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday in the White House briefing room after federal agents hit the streets of the nation’s capital over the weekend. 

The event, which will focus on "crime and 'beautification'" will not only discuss "ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital," but will also cover "Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital," he said on Truth Social.

Recommended

D.C. Police Are Now Under Federal Control Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"We are not going to allow people to spend $3.1 Billion Dollars on fixing up a building, like the Federal Reserve, which could have been done in a far more elegant and time sensitive manner for $50 to $100 Million Dollars," he added. "The Renovation would have actually been better, and we would have saved $3 Billion Dollars, Traffic Jams, and never-ending Construction. The Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, is a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive. The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer. Just like I took care of the Border, where you had ZERO Illegals coming across last month, from millions the year before, I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

D.C. Police Are Now Under Federal Control Katie Pavlich
The Awesome Power of Just Doing Things Kurt Schlichter
D.C. Police Commander Was Cooking the Books on Crime Katie Pavlich
Watch These Dem Govs Get Wrecked on National Television Over Gerrymandering Hypocrisy Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Tried to Get Into It With Dr. Phil on ICE Raids..and Got Cooked for It Matt Vespa
Abbott Issues a Warning Over Redistricting Fight With Dems Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

D.C. Police Are Now Under Federal Control Katie Pavlich
Advertisement