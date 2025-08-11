It's 'Liberation Day in DC' As Trump Vows to Take Capital Back

President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that Washington, D.C., will be “liberated” from the crime that has been plaguing the Democrat-run district.

"LIBERATION DAY IN D.C. WE ARE TAKING OUR CAPITAL BACK!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today!" he continued in a follow-up post. "Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Trump will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday in the White House briefing room after federal agents hit the streets of the nation’s capital over the weekend.

Federal police officers are out in the streets of Washington DC tonight under the ‘Make DC Safe Again’ initiative. Pictured are ATF agents & US Park police officers along Georgia Ave in Northwest DC. #DCCrime



📸: @ATFWashington pic.twitter.com/8euN3xawhV — DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) August 8, 2025

The event, which will focus on "crime and 'beautification'" will not only discuss "ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital," but will also cover "Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital," he said on Truth Social.

"We are not going to allow people to spend $3.1 Billion Dollars on fixing up a building, like the Federal Reserve, which could have been done in a far more elegant and time sensitive manner for $50 to $100 Million Dollars," he added. "The Renovation would have actually been better, and we would have saved $3 Billion Dollars, Traffic Jams, and never-ending Construction. The Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, is a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive. The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer. Just like I took care of the Border, where you had ZERO Illegals coming across last month, from millions the year before, I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again."

