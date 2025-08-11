D.C. Police Commander Was Cooking the Books on Crime
Is Mamdani a Good Choice for NYC Mayor? Hochul Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 11, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said despite “differences” with Zohran Mamdani, NYC’s Democratic nominee for mayor, there are “areas of alignment” between the two.

The Democrat governor’s comments came Sunday during an interview with Fox News’ Shannon Bream, who referred to recent remarks from Mamdani praising Hochul.

“He's now a fan of yours,” she said. “I know you've had differences in the past, but is the feeling mutual? Do you think he's a good choice for New York City?”

"We still have many differences," Hochul emphasized. "I don't know how you whitewash that away. He can agree with me — and many people agree with me. And I think it's not just Democrats who say, New Yorkers stand up for our rights. We do that. It's what we are hardwired to do. We're fighters. [...] But let me tell you this, there's many areas of disagreement, but also there's areas of alignment, including affordability."

Hochul said Mamdani winning the Democratic primary showed the democratic socialist "touched a nerve."

"[P]eople said, 'You know what? We're just not getting ahead. And the Trump policies that were promised to lift people up, reduce costs, not touch Medicaid, make sure the tariffs create jobs, none of that happened. So there's this sense of, 'we need some change now.'"

The Democrat said as governor she would work with whomever NYC residents elect mayor. 

"I will make it work out because I'm not going to go to war with the 8 million residents of New York that I also represent," she said. "So, my job is to calm things down. Let's see what the election results are. But people have to recognize what that candidate for mayor has also touched a nerve, and we need to be responsive to that. So, I'm aligned with him that we need to start finding ways to make life more affordable for New Yorkers."

 

