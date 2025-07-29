Bill Maher Ate Some Humble Pie Over This Trump Policy
Here's the Part of Zohran Mamdani's Statement After NYC Shooting That Set People Off

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 29, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate, issued a statement after Monday’s mass shooting saying he was “heartbroken” to hear the news.

The democratic socialist wrote the post while in Uganda at his family’s private compound in the wealthy area of Buziga Hill, where he was hosting a three-day bash celebrating his recent marriage. The event was heavily guarded by masked special forces command unit guards and even included a cellphone jamming system, according to Fox News

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts,” he said. “Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”

Four people, including police officer Didarul Islam, were fatally shot on Monday when gunman Shane Tamura stormed a building in Midtown with a semi-automatic weapon. A handful of others were also injured in the shooting. Tamura shot himself after the attack. 

Social media users were quick to jump on the last part of Mamdani’s note, highlighting previous statements from the mayoral candidate questioning the sincerity of his comment about the Big Apple's first responders. 

Three Things That Stand Out in Jasmine Crockett's Atlantic Profile Piece Matt Vespa
