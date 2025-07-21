A CBP Officer Was Shot in the Face by an Illegal Immigrant Released Into US Under Biden

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot in the face by an illegal immigrant in an attempted robbery in New York City on Saturday.

One of the suspects has been identified as Dominican national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, who was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration, DHS said.

Today, the Department of Homeland Security lodged a detainer against an illegal alien accused of ambushing and shooting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer who was off duty in New York City in Fort Washington Park under the George Washington Bridge on July 19 at approximately 11:51 PM ET. A witness of the attack—believed to be an attempted robbery—states that she and the victim were sitting on the rocks by the water when 2 subjects on a scooter drove up to them and the passenger got off the back and approached them with a firearm drawn. The off-duty CBP officer responded by withdrawing his own firearm in self defense. (DHS)

The DHS statement about the incident details the suspect's rap sheet, which includes:

On October 11, 2023, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrested and charged Nunez with felony grand larceny, petit larceny, and reckless driving.

On October 01, 2024, the NYPD arrested and charged Nunez with 2nd and 3rd degree assault.

On November 30, 2024, the NYPD arrested Nunez for criminal contempt. On January 13, 2025, he was again attested for criminal contempt.

On February 21, 2025, the Leominster Police Department in Massachusetts issued a criminal warrant for Nunez for armed robbery with a firearm. After failing to show up for his immigration hearing a judge issued Nunez a final order of removal on November 6, 2024. (DHS)

UPDATE: footage shows two assailants, one an illegal alien with criminal charges, ambushing and shooting a @CBP officer yesterday in New York City. pic.twitter.com/m4BHRjhXpD — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 20, 2025

On the evening of July 19, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection @CBP officer was shot in what looks like an attempted robbery.



The officer, who was off duty at the time, is currently in the hospital in stable condition. One of the alleged perpetrators was an illegal alien with… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 20, 2025

“This violent criminal illegal alien had multiple run-ins with NYPD for assault and felony grand larceny before he ambushed and shot a CBP officer. The Biden Administration arrested this criminal illegal alien at the border and chose to release him into our country to terrorize Americans. We are thankful that our brave law enforcement officer is in stable condition,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Sanctuary city politicians allowed this to happen," she continued. "This suffering is a direct result of lawless sanctuary city policies. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS will flood the zone in sanctuary cities and remove these criminals one by one. We will not be deterred: if you break America’s laws we will hunt you down, arrest you, and deport you.”

